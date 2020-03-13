Class C-1 boys: No. 9 Ogallala flips script on semifinal fortunes to reach first final since 1992

What a difference a year makes.
A year after falling in the Class C-1 semifinals, Ogallala flipped the script, utilizing an effective triangle-and-two defense, and a closing 14-2 run, to upend No. 3 Adams Central 47-35 in the boys state basketball tournament semifinals Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The ninth-rated Indians (23-4) will make their first title game appearance since 1992.
The focus defensively was putting the clamps on Adams Central’s two leading scorers: Cam Foster (12.1 points per game) and Gavin Lipovsky (11.8 points per game).
“The players get the credit for playing really good defense,” Ogallala coach Andy Gillen said. “I thought we went out and executed really well. We’ve played triangle-and-two a little bit earlier in the year, but you never know how it’s going to go. It’s up to the guys to go out and execute. They were really good.”
Senior guard Carter Brown drew the assignment of harassing Lipovsky, while sophomore guard Corbin Murphy and junior guard Quenten Gillen combined with others to faceguard Foster.
The result? Holding the Patriot duo to a combined 11 points on 4-of-16 shooting. The Patriots as a team finished just 4-for-29 from behind the arc.
“Our coaching staff gets the credit for it (defensive game plan),” said Brown, who poured in a game-high 14 points on offense. “Our bottom guys did a really good job rebounding out of it. We knew those two could really light it up, but we stuck to our assignments and that’s the reason we won.”
The Indians broke away from a 33-33 tie, sprinting to the finish over the final three minutes.
Brown’s putback made it 35-33, and his driving layup on the following possession made it a four-point game. Ogallala would cash in on 5 of 6 free throws late to seal the win.
Adams Central coach Zac Foster said it was a matter of not putting the ball in the hoop for the Patriots.
"They average 72 points per game,” Coach Foster said. “Our defense was tremendous, and I was pleased with our effort. They did a nice job taking out Cam and Gavin. We were getting good looks, we just didn’t hit enough of them.”
Ogallala, which got a combined 23 points from post players Adam Kroeger and Kadyn Marhenke, turns its attention to a Saturday final against top-rated and unbeaten Auburn.
“The recurring message is what we do is what got us here,” Gillen said. “We need to stay true to who we are and what we do. It’s an honor to play in a championship game.”
