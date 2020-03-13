Class C-1 boys: No. 9 Ogallala flips script on semifinal fortunes to reach first final since 1992

What a difference a year makes.

A year after falling in the Class C-1 semifinals, Ogallala flipped the script, utilizing an effective triangle-and-two defense, and a closing 14-2 run, to upend No. 3 Adams Central 47-35 in the boys state basketball tournament semifinals Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The ninth-rated Indians (23-4) will make their first title game appearance since 1992.

The focus defensively was putting the clamps on Adams Central’s two leading scorers: Cam Foster (12.1 points per game) and Gavin Lipovsky (11.8 points per game).

“The players get the credit for playing really good defense,” Ogallala coach Andy Gillen said. “I thought we went out and executed really well. We’ve played triangle-and-two a little bit earlier in the year, but you never know how it’s going to go. It’s up to the guys to go out and execute. They were really good.”

Senior guard Carter Brown drew the assignment of harassing Lipovsky, while sophomore guard Corbin Murphy and junior guard Quenten Gillen combined with others to faceguard Foster.

The result? Holding the Patriot duo to a combined 11 points on 4-of-16 shooting. The Patriots as a team finished just 4-for-29 from behind the arc.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}