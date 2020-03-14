Class C-2 boys: Motivated BRLD holds off Grand Island CC en route to second straight title

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After playing a triple-overtime thriller last night, Grand Island CC head coach Tino Martinez said his team’s execution was poor in the first half thanks to a combination of tiredness, jitters and BRLD’s execution.

“We talked about the importance of getting off to a quick start on both ends of the floor because we knew how good BRLD was,” Martinez said. " ... It just didn’t happen for us, we got in a hole from basically the get-go and it’s just too big of a hole to dig yourself out of.”

The Wolverines received contributions from each member of its starting five as Dylan Beutler and Lucas Vogt each scored 16 points to lead the way. Snyder scored nine points, Jaxon Johnson added eight and even Will Gatzmeyer, who had scored a combined four points in first two rounds of the tournament, scored 12.

Vogt was impressive in breaking Grand Island CC’s press late in the game and added nine assists and four rebounds.

“He’s one heck of a player,” Meyer said. “I’m lucky to have him, (because) he’s a floor general and a coach out on the floor.”