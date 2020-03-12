You are the owner of this article.
Class C-2 boys: Martinez's three-point prowess leads GICC over Palmyra
Grand Island Central Catholic vs. Palmyra, 3.12

Grand Island Central Catholic's Russell Martinez shoots a three-pointer over Palmyra's Trenton Hammond during the Class C-2 boys state tournament  Thursday at Lincoln Southeast High School.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

Russ Martinez answered the bell for Class C-2 No. 3-ranked and top-seeded Grand Island CC with his fourth three-pointer of the game late in the fourth quarter, and the Crusaders left with a narrow 41-38 victory over Palmyra at Lincoln Southeast.

The Panthers cut it to a four-point deficit early in the fourth and to three with 2:01 left, behind five fourth-quarter points from Jackson Junker.

Martinez and Marcus Lowry led GICC with 12 points apiece.

The Crusaders play the winner of Yutan-Ponca at 7 p.m. Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.

Check back for updates to this story.

