Class C-2 boys: Martinez's three-point prowess leads GICC over Palmyra

Grand Island Central Catholic's Russell Martinez shoots a three-pointer over Palmyra's Trenton Hammond during the Class C-2 boys state tournament Thursday at Lincoln Southeast High School.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Russ Martinez answered the bell for Class C-2 No. 3-ranked and top-seeded Grand Island CC with his fourth three-pointer of the game late in the fourth quarter, and the Crusaders left with a narrow 41-38 victory over Palmyra at Lincoln Southeast.
The Panthers cut it to a four-point deficit early in the fourth and to three with 2:01 left, behind five fourth-quarter points from Jackson Junker.
Martinez and Marcus Lowry led GICC with 12 points apiece.
The Crusaders play the winner of Yutan-Ponca at 7 p.m. Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Check back for updates to this story.
Palmyra's Dominic Darrah (right) scores during a Class C-2 boys state tournament first-round game Thursday at Lincoln Southeast High School.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Palmyra fans react to a foul being called during a Class C-2 boys state tournament first-round game Thursday at Lincoln Southeast High School.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Grand Island Central Catholic's Marcus Lowry (33) falls into the Palmyra team on the sideline during a Class C-2 boys state tournament first-round game Thursday at Lincoln Southeast High School.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Grand Island CC'S Dei Jengmer (43), Palmyra's Kaleb Kempkes (34) and GICC'S Koby Bales (11) reach for the ball during a Class C-2 state tournament first-round game Thursday at Lincoln Southeast High School.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Grand Island CC'S Dei Jengmer (left) scores during a Class C-2 state tournament game Thursday at Lincoln Southeast High School.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
A cutout of Palmyra's Kaleb Kempkes (34) sits on the bleachers behind the team during a Class C-2 boys state tournament first-round game Thursday at Lincoln Southeast High School.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Grand Island CC'S Isaac Herbek shoots a free throw during a Class C-2 boys state tournament first-round game Thursday at Lincoln Southeast High School.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Grand Island Central Catholic fans react to the team defeating Palmyra in a Class C-2 boys state tournament first-round game on Thursday at Lincoln Southeast High School.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Grand Island Central Catholic's Koby Bales (left) has his shot blocked by Palmyra's Kaleb Kemkpkes during a Class C-2 boys state tournament game Thursday at Lincoln Southeast High School.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Palmyra's Kaleb Kempkes (right) scores during a Class C-2 boys state tournament game against Grand Island Central Catholic on Thursday at Lincoln Southeast High School.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star