Class C-2 boys: Martinez's three-point prowess leads GICC over Palmyra

Russ Martinez answered the bell for Class C-2 No. 3-ranked and top-seeded Grand Island CC with his fourth three-pointer of the game late in the fourth quarter, and the Crusaders left with a narrow 41-38 victory over Palmyra at Lincoln Southeast.

The Panthers cut it to a four-point deficit early in the fourth and to three with 2:01 left, behind five fourth-quarter points from Jackson Junker.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Martinez and Marcus Lowry led GICC with 12 points apiece.

The Crusaders play the winner of Yutan-Ponca at 7 p.m. Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.

Check back for updates to this story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0