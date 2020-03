Gavin Lipovsky scored 24 points to lead Class C-1 No. 3 Adams Central to a 63-42 win over St. Paul in the first round of the state high school boys basketball tournament Thursday morning at the Devaney Sports Center.

The Patriots (25-1) will take on the winner of Ogallala and Kearney Catholic Friday morning at 9 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

