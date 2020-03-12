Class C-1 boys: Lipovsky's 13 first-quarter points sets the tone for Adams Central; Ogallala completes furious comeback

Gavin Lipovsky provided the offensive boost for Adams Central and the Patriots' stingy 1-3-1 defense did the rest.
Lipovsky scored 13 first-quarter points and the Class C-1 No. 3 Patriots (25-1) smothered St. Paul on defense in a 63-42 win over the Wildcats in a state boys basketball tournament first-round game Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center.
“Getting out to that big lead at the start set the pace,” Lipovsky said.
Lipovsky nailed all three of his three-pointers in the opening 8 minutes as the Patriots raced to a 19-11 lead. The 6-foot-2 junior finished with a game-high 24 points.
“Gavin shot it well early,” Adams Central coach Zac Foster said. “And at the top of our 1-3-1 he’s pretty tough. We turned them over early and were able to get some easy baskets and it kind of snowballed from there.”
Junior guard Lucas Bohlen added nine points on a trio of three-pointers for the Patriots, who set a school record for wins in a season with their 25th victory.
The Patriots forced 18 St. Paul turnovers on the day.
Ogallala 65, Kearney Catholic 62: Ninth-ranked Ogallala (22-4) used a torrid fourth-quarter rally to join Adams Central in Friday’s semifinal.
Senior guard Carter Brown scored nine of his 19 points during a 17-5 flurry that gave the Indians a 61-60 lead with 1:36 left.
“We need guys to step up in those moments,” Ogallala coach Andy Gillen said. "Carter certainly did, but he doesn’t get the opportunity to make those plays if the other guys aren’t making plays.”
Brown’s three-pointer with 2:24 left cut the deficit to 60-59. Junior forward Kadyn Marhenke gave the Indians the lead with a layup off a behind-the-head assist from Brown at the 1:36 mark.
The fifth-ranked Stars (18-8) built their advantage by dropping in nine three-pointers. Junior guard Blake Thiele finished 4-of-8 from beyond the arc.
“Our game plan was to not give up drives,” Gillen said. “They made us change our defense because they were shooting so well. Our guys like our 10 (man-to-man defense) because they say it’s less work than our match-up zone.”