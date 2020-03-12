Class C-1 boys: Lipovsky's 13 first-quarter points sets the tone for Adams Central; Ogallala completes furious comeback

Gavin Lipovsky provided the offensive boost for Adams Central and the Patriots' stingy 1-3-1 defense did the rest.

Lipovsky scored 13 first-quarter points and the Class C-1 No. 3 Patriots (25-1) smothered St. Paul on defense in a 63-42 win over the Wildcats in a state boys basketball tournament first-round game Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center.

“Getting out to that big lead at the start set the pace,” Lipovsky said.

Lipovsky nailed all three of his three-pointers in the opening 8 minutes as the Patriots raced to a 19-11 lead. The 6-foot-2 junior finished with a game-high 24 points.

“Gavin shot it well early,” Adams Central coach Zac Foster said. “And at the top of our 1-3-1 he’s pretty tough. We turned them over early and were able to get some easy baskets and it kind of snowballed from there.”

Junior guard Lucas Bohlen added nine points on a trio of three-pointers for the Patriots, who set a school record for wins in a season with their 25th victory.

The Patriots forced 18 St. Paul turnovers on the day.

Ogallala 65, Kearney Catholic 62: Ninth-ranked Ogallala (22-4) used a torrid fourth-quarter rally to join Adams Central in Friday’s semifinal.