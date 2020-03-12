Class C-1 boys: Lincoln Christian starts fast, Wayne can't recover

A quick start proved pivotal for Class C-1 No. 4 Lincoln Christian in its first-round state tournament game Thursday.

The Crusaders bolted to a 9-0 lead over No. 6 Wayne and held on down the stretch for a 44-38 win at the Devaney Sports Center.

Christian will face top-ranked and defending champ Auburn in a 10:45 a.m. Friday semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The key to Christian’s fast start? Intensity on both ends of the floor.

“We got off to a quick start both offensively and defensively,” Crusaders coach Gary Nunnally said. “It was a bit ugly that second half, but Wayne did a good job of slowing things down and hitting some shots.”

Gavin McGerr’s driving layup to end the first half gave the Crusaders (22-4) a 23-12 lead at the break. At that point it looked as if Christian would roll to an easy win.

The Blue Devils had other ideas. Three straight three-pointers — two by senior guard Joshua Lutt — to open the third quarter tightened things up. But Wayne (21-7) was never able to get closer than two points, and a Justin Buback driving layup midway through the fourth put the Crusaders back up 11.