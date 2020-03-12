Class C-1 boys: Lincoln Christian starts fast, holds off Wayne in 'ugly' second half

A quick start proved pivotal for Class C-1 No. 4 Lincoln Christian in its first-round state tournament game Thursday.
The Crusaders bolted to a 9-0 lead over No. 6 Wayne and held on down the stretch for a 44-38 win at the Devaney Sports Center.
Christian will face top-ranked and defending champ Auburn in a 10:45 a.m. Friday semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The key to Christian’s fast start? Intensity on both ends of the floor.
“We got off to a quick start both offensively and defensively,” Crusaders coach Gary Nunnally said. “It was a bit ugly that second half, but Wayne did a good job of slowing things down and hitting some shots.”
Gavin McGerr’s driving layup to end the first half gave the Crusaders (22-4) a 23-12 lead at the break. At that point it looked as if Christian would roll to an easy win.
The Blue Devils had other ideas. Three straight three-pointers — two by senior guard Joshua Lutt — to open the third quarter tightened things up. But Wayne (21-7) was never able to get closer than two points, and a Justin Bubak driving layup midway through the fourth put the Crusaders back up 11.
Bubak, who led Christian with 16 points, credited his team’s calm demeanor for weathering the Blue Devils' push.
“We know how to keep our composure,” Bubak said. “We’ve played such a tough schedule and we know how to keep our cool in tough situations. We have teammates always looking out for each other.”
Christian got a solid performance from McGerr to aid Bubak’s efforts. The junior point guard finished with 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting, while also drawing the defensive assignment of chasing Wayne leading scorer Shea Sweetland (15.8 points per game) for a large part of the day. Sweetland finished with just two points.
“Gavin did a great job playing him straight up early on,” Nunnally said. “We had some other guys come in and do a really nice job as well.”
Wayne coach Rob Sweetland said Christian’s quick start played a major part in the outcome.
“When you dig yourself an early hole, you spend all game fighting back,” he said. “It’s hard to get over the top. We had our opportunities. We just couldn’t come up with enough plays.”