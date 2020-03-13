Class C-2 boys: Herbek sinks free throw in triple overtime to cap GICC's comeback against Yutan in semifinals

Facing a 15-point deficit early in the third quarter of the Class C-2 boys state basketball semifinal, No. 3 Grand Island CC's chances of a comeback looked slim.

After all, No. 2 Yutan had dominated the first half at the Devaney Sports Centers and was shooting lights-out from beyond the arc.

The Crusaders responded by styming Yutan defensively throughout the second half and forcing three overtime periods to emerge with the 47-46 victory after Isaac Herbek hit a game-winning free throw.

Yutan went 5-for-12 from three-point range in the first half as even a short-lived shift to zone defense from Grand Island CC couldn’t contain the Chieftain offensive. Meanwhile, the Crusaders turned the ball over 10 times in the first half and went just 1-for-5 from beyond the arc as Yutan took a 26-14 lead into halftime.

“In the first half, Yutan was just a tougher team,” Grand Island CC head coach Tino Martinez said. “They came out and ran their stuff and we didn’t give any resistance, and on the other end, we weren’t doing a good job of being mentally or physically tough.”