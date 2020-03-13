Class C-2 boys: Herbek sinks free throw in triple overtime to cap GICC's comeback against Yutan in semifinals

Facing a 15-point deficit early in the third quarter of the Class C-2 boys state basketball semifinal, No. 3 Grand Island CC's chances of a comeback looked slim.
After all, No. 2 Yutan had dominated the first half at the Devaney Sports Centers and was shooting lights-out from beyond the arc.
The Crusaders responded by styming Yutan defensively throughout the second half and forcing three overtime periods to emerge with the 47-46 victory after Isaac Herbek hit a game-winning free throw.
Yutan went 5-for-12 from three-point range in the first half as even a short-lived shift to zone defense from Grand Island CC couldn’t contain the Chieftain offensive. Meanwhile, the Crusaders turned the ball over 10 times in the first half and went just 1-for-5 from beyond the arc as Yutan took a 26-14 lead into halftime.
“In the first half, Yutan was just a tougher team,” Grand Island CC head coach Tino Martinez said. “They came out and ran their stuff and we didn’t give any resistance, and on the other end, we weren’t doing a good job of being mentally or physically tough.”
When Brady Timm drilled a three-pointer straight out of the halftime break, it pushed Yutan’s lead to 15 points. After Yutan added another bucket, though, the Chieftans missed their next 11 field-goal attempts, letting Grand Island CC back into the game.
The Crusaders cut the deficit to four points heading into the fourth quarter. From that point on, the game was always within one score as both teams traded buckets. There were plenty of chances for both teams to end the game, but missed three-pointers and turnovers overtime.
The third overtime went scoreless for nearly 4 minutes until Yutan turned the ball over with 4 seconds remaining. GICC's Herbek aggressively took the ball into the lane, and a foul was called as the clock showed zeroes. Herbek was a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line prior to the foul and his seventh sealed the win.
“We wanted Isaac to get in the paint and make a referee make a decision, and that’s what he did,” Martinez said. "...I feel for Yutan because they’re a great team, but we just got the lucky break last.”
Dei Jengmer led Grand Island with 17 points while Herbek followed with 13, and Trey Knudsen led Yutan with 14 points.