Class C-1 boys: Despite Jacobsen's 32 points, Auburn fends off Ashland-Greenwood

It may not have been a thing of beauty, but results matter. And that’s the bottom line for Auburn coach Jim Weeks.

The Class C-1 top-rated and defending state champion Bulldogs had three players reach double figures in grinding out a 54-48 win over No. 10 Ashland-Greenwood in the boys state basketball tournament first round Thursday afternoon at the Devaney Sports Center.

“There’s always a little added pressure,” Weeks said of being the defending champs. “We just needed to get the guys to believe in what we do everyday. We knew it’d be a tough game. Glad we won and are moving on.”

Balanced scoring was a big reason Auburn is "moving on." The Bulldogs proved hard to defend, scoring inside and outside. Senior post player Josh Lambert was able to get free for 14 points along with junior slasher Daniel Frary. All-State point guard Cam Binder tallied 13.

Weeks tipped his cap to his veterans for making enough plays in the end.

“Josh didn’t have a great night, just good enough,” Weeks said. “Cam didn’t turn the ball over and CJ (Hughes) has been great all year for us.”

