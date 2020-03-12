Class C-2 boys: BRLD reels off 15-0 run to top Doniphan-Trumbull, improve winning streak to 50 games

Defending state champion BRLD extended its winning streak to 50 straight games (dating back to last season) with a blowout 71-46 win in the opening round of the C-2 boys basketball state tournament.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No. 10 Doniphan-Trumbull (20-6) trailed by just one point during the first quarter but No. 1 BRLD (27-0) went on a 15-0 run to establish a big lead. The Wolverines led 53-20 during the third quarter to cap off an explosive 40-8 scoring run which led to the eventual 25-point margin of victory.

Keithen Stafford led Doniphan-Trumbull with 15 points, while four different players finished in double-figures for BRLD. Lucas Vogt led the way with 19 points, followed by Dylan Beutler with 16 points as Jaxon Johnson scored 12 and Darwin Snyder added 10 more.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0