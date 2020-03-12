You are the owner of this article.
Class C-2 boys: BRLD reels off 15-0 run to top Doniphan-Trumbull, improve winning streak to 50 games
Class C-2 boys: BRLD reels off 15-0 run to top Doniphan-Trumbull, improve winning streak to 50 games

Defending state champion BRLD extended its winning streak to 50 straight games (dating back to last season) with a blowout 71-46 win in the opening round of the C-2 boys basketball state tournament.

No. 10 Doniphan-Trumbull (20-6) trailed by just one point during the first quarter but No. 1 BRLD (27-0) went on a 15-0 run to establish a big lead. The Wolverines led 53-20 during the third quarter to cap off an explosive 40-8 scoring run which led to the eventual 25-point margin of victory.

Keithen Stafford led Doniphan-Trumbull with 15 points, while four different players finished in double-figures for BRLD. Lucas Vogt led the way with 19 points, followed by Dylan Beutler with 16 points as Jaxon Johnson scored 12 and Darwin Snyder added 10 more.

High school boys basketball logo 2014
