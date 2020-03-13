Class C-2 boys: BRLD 'came out flat' before defeating Sutton in OT

Maybe it was the late tipoff time, maybe it was the looming threat of coronavirus or maybe it was just a case of running into a tough opponent at the wrong time.
Either way, Class C-2 No. 1 BRLD was not its usual self on Friday night, as it took an overtime period for the undefeated Wolverines to separate from No. 4 Sutton in a 59-51 victory.
“We just came out flat,” BRLD head coach Cory Meyer said. “It’s one of those things that you don’t want your team to come out looking like that, but we did and we almost got burned.”
Sutton focused on taking away some of BRLD’s strengths early on and did so with success, as Jaxon Johnson, nearly a 10-point per game scorer in the regular season, made just one field goal in the first half. The Mustangs took a 25-24 lead into halftime and were solidly in the game as they and BRLD traded three-point shots.
A total of 15 three-pointers were made during the game, and six of them came during the third quarter. Cade Wiseman made four three-pointers and led Sutton with 16 points, while much of BRLD’s scoring output came from Lucas Vogt.
Vogt scored the first five points of the second half, but when he rose for a potential game-winning layup at the end of regulation, he couldn’t get it to fall.
“I felt like they were outworking us right away, so I felt like we needed to get that shot to stay alive and we didn’t get it ,but we came out in overtime and started working harder,” he said.
Vogt remained aggressive and found his way into the lane on back-to-back possessions, making a pair of free throws and scoring a layup. He finished the night with 26 points and surpassed 1,000 career points in the win.
With BRLD earning the early lead in overtime, Sutton turned to fouling to extend the game. The Wolverines went 7-for-9 from the free-throw line in overtime as Darwin Snyder (12 points) and Dylan Beutler (eight points) played their part.
Still, it was a concerning game for BRLD, which had cruised to an easy 71-46 win over Doniphan-Trumbull on Thursday as part of its now 51-game winning streak.
“Give Sutton credit, they played hard and wanted it more than we did but fortunately we were able to pull it out at the end,” Meyer said. “I’m just happy that we’re going to get there tomorrow.”
BRLD will try to repeat as champion when it faces Grand Island Central Catholic in Saturday's title game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
