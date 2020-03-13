Class C-2 boys: BRLD 'came out flat' before defeating Sutton in OT

Maybe it was the late tipoff time, maybe it was the looming threat of coronavirus or maybe it was just a case of running into a tough opponent at the wrong time.

Either way, Class C-2 No. 1 BRLD was not its usual self on Friday night, as it took an overtime period for the undefeated Wolverines to separate from No. 4 Sutton in a 59-51 victory.

“We just came out flat,” BRLD head coach Cory Meyer said. “It’s one of those things that you don’t want your team to come out looking like that, but we did and we almost got burned.”

Sutton focused on taking away some of BRLD’s strengths early on and did so with success, as Jaxon Johnson, nearly a 10-point per game scorer in the regular season, made just one field goal in the first half. The Mustangs took a 25-24 lead into halftime and were solidly in the game as they and BRLD traded three-point shots.

A total of 15 three-pointers were made during the game, and six of them came during the third quarter. Cade Wiseman made four three-pointers and led Sutton with 16 points, while much of BRLD’s scoring output came from Lucas Vogt.

Vogt scored the first five points of the second half, but when he rose for a potential game-winning layup at the end of regulation, he couldn’t get it to fall.

