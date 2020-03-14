Class C-1: All facets working for top-ranked Bulldogs, who go back-to-back
Class C-1: All facets working for top-ranked Bulldogs, who go back-to-back

Ogallala vs. Auburn, 3.14

Auburn's Josh Lambert (50) (left) gets possession of the ball during a Class C-1 boys state tournament finals game on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

Disciplined offense and stingy defense were a winning recipe as Auburn repeated as Class C-1 champs with a 58-34 win over Ogallala on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Bulldogs finished with a perfect 29-0 record while winning their 36th game in a row in defending their title.

Junior point guard Cam Binder led Auburn with 18 points, finishing a perfect 12-for-12 from the line.

Ninth-ranked Ogallala was led by senior guard Carter Brown’s 10 points.

Check back later for more photos and updates to this story

 

