Class C-1: All facets working for top-ranked Bulldogs, who go back-to-back

Disciplined offense and stingy defense were a winning recipe as Auburn repeated as Class C-1 champs with a 58-34 win over Ogallala on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Bulldogs finished with a perfect 29-0 record while winning their 36th game in a row in defending their title.
Junior point guard Cam Binder led Auburn with 18 points, finishing a perfect 12-for-12 from the line.
Ninth-ranked Ogallala was led by senior guard Carter Brown’s 10 points.
Check back later for more photos and updates to this story
