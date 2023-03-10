They call him "Stretch" for a reason.

Omaha Skutt forward Jack Healey stands 6-foot-9, with a wingspan that stretches 7 feet or more. And with a swat of his right hand, Healey helped the SkyHawks survive a serious scare Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Healey blocked a potential game-tying shot attempt from Crete's Aidan McDowell as the final buzzer sounded on a 57-55 Skutt triumph in a thrilling Class B semifinal game.

"I saw him coming down and went up and got it," Healey said.

That the game came down to its final possession was a surprise considering Skutt's torrid start behind sharpshooter JJ Ferrin. The SkyHawks scored the first 10 points of the game as Ferrin picked apart Crete's 1-3-1 zone defense with five three-pointers in the first quarter. He finished with 22 points.

But a second-quarter switch to man-to-man defense by Crete ignited a change in a scrappy Cardinals team that scratched and clawed back into the fight after a disastrous start.

Aidan McDowell and Jabin Gardiner were instrumental in the Cardinals' charge, but others made key plays or shots, too, such as Benjamin Ehlers, Mason Crumbliss and Trace Egge.

Crete's fight didn't surprise coach Tony Siske, who opted not to call timeout after the SkyHawks' 10-0 spurt.

"It's just a reflection of these kids and everything that they've poured into this," Siske said. "They've always just showed up, competed hard and supported each other."

In the third quarter, the Cardinals got within five points of Skutt a couple of times, but the SkyHawks provided immediate answers.

Crete saved its best run for last.

Trailing by eight points with three minutes left in the game, Egge drilled a three and Jabin Gardiner scored a layup and made a foul shot, too. Then Ehlers made a shot to cut the deficit to 57-55, and Skutt missed two free throws.

Crete rebounded the miss and called timeout with seven seconds left in the game. The play design was for McDowell, the team's leading scorer who had 19 points Friday.

McDowell caught the ball at the three-point arc and wanted to go right, but was forced left. With a full head of steam, the junior charged into the lane and lifted up a left-handed layup attempt that would have jolted a pro-Crete crowd.

But Healey was waiting for him. He slid to his right and jumped, cleanly blocking the ball to set off a raucous celebration with his teammates on the court.

"It was a huge block," Skutt coach Mark Larson said.

