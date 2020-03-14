Class B: Omaha Skutt perfect again in taking Class B state basketball title

Omaha Skutt was perfect.
Not just close; flawless in taking the Class B boys state basketball title in a 59-31 blasting of Omaha Roncalli on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The title was never in doubt after Skutt outscored Roncalli 12-8 in the second quarter and gave up just eight points in the entire second half.
The only question — whether the tournament would be played — was answered when the Nebraska School Activity Association determined to play games, but with only family allowed to attend.
"We won the first night and heard Kansas had canceled their tournament after the first day, and nobody talked for about 10 minutes," said Skutt coach Kyle Jurgens. "Then, everybody snapped out of it and said, 'We still got a shot.'"
The SkyHawks finished the season 26-0 to go with a 13-0 state championship in football last fall. Norris came close in 1979 (losing a football game), but nobody else has had perfect runs in two sports since football playoffs began in 1975.
Skutt standout guard/quarterback Tyson Gordon lifted the basketball trophy. He waved the football trophy in November.
"The basketball trophy might weigh the same," he said. "But I'm more tired after basketball. Just got the adrenaline pumping right now."
Gordon scored 19 to finish with 63 points in the three tournament games and Skutt counted on a secret weapon, of sorts, as junior center Luke Skar scored 21.
Skar hit all nine of his shots in the game and outscored Omaha Roncalli's team 10-8 in the second half alone.
"We played hard and staying in it, then we seemed to get a little bit behind the eight ball to get back close and they pulled away," said Roncalli coach JJ Stoffel. "They (Skutt) hang their hat on defense, and they've got some good players who can score.
"They extend the lead and you end up doing some things uncharacteristic because you have no other option."
Skutt shuttered Roncalli standout Jack Dotzler in the second half. He didn't score in the final two quarters, and fellow guard Taiden Red, who accounted for 32 points in the first two tourney games, was held scoreless after the first quarter.
Dotzler was limited by a sprained ankle in the fourth quarter.
Stoffel said he was impressed with his team's effort to slow Dotzler and to limit Red.
"The job (Gordon and Andrew Merfeld) did on Dotzler and to weld themselves to Red was a big key to the game," Stoffel said. "We wanted to keep them from the free-throw line and we did a pretty good job.
"And offensively, we wanted to go to Luke (Skar) a bit, and that paid off because he is so efficient," he said.
Skar hit 77% of his shots this year and better than 85% in the tournament.
Roncalli actually led 13-10 with 1:47 left in the first quarter, and after Skar scored, Gordon had a three-point play and then drained a three-point shot at the end of the quarter.
"That kind of got things going," Stoffel said.
