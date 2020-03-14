Class B: Omaha Skutt perfect again in taking Class B state basketball title

Gordon scored 19 to finish with 63 points in the three tournament games and Skutt counted on a secret weapon, of sorts, as junior center Luke Skar scored 21.

Skar hit all nine of his shots in the game and outscored Omaha Roncalli's team 10-8 in the second half alone.

"We played hard and staying in it, then we seemed to get a little bit behind the eight ball to get back close and they pulled away," said Roncalli coach JJ Stoffel. "They (Skutt) hang their hat on defense, and they've got some good players who can score.

"They extend the lead and you end up doing some things uncharacteristic because you have no other option."

Skutt shuttered Roncalli standout Jack Dotzler in the second half. He didn't score in the final two quarters, and fellow guard Taiden Red, who accounted for 32 points in the first two tourney games, was held scoreless after the first quarter.

Dotzler was limited by a sprained ankle in the fourth quarter.

Stoffel said he was impressed with his team's effort to slow Dotzler and to limit Red.