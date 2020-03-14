Class B: Omaha Skutt makes history with another perfect season

Omaha Skutt completed the sweep with a 59-31 victory over Omaha Roncalli in the Class B boys state basketball title game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Skutt, unbeaten in football last fall, dominated the final three quarters against archrival Roncalli to pull away for its 26th win against no losses.

No Class B school had completed the double undefeated sweep since football playoffs began in 1975.

Tyson Gordon scored 19 points to lead the SkyHawks, and teammate Luke Skar scored 21. Skar hit all nine of his shots.

Omaha Roncalli (23-5) counted on eight points from Jack Dotzler.

