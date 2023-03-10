Crete gave Omaha Skutt a push, but the Class B No. 1-rated SkyHawks held on for a 57-55 win in a state semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

JJ Ferrin keyed a 10-0 Skutt run to open the game, and made five three-pointers in the opening period. He finished with 22 points.

Despite the disastrous start, No. 5 Crete stayed in the fight, a charge led by Aidan McDowell (19 points) and Jabin Gardiner (15).

Benjamin Ehlers' layup helped the Cardinals trim the deficit down to two points with 13 seconds left in the game, and after two missed Skutt free throws, Crete called timeout to set up a play with seven seconds left.

Skutt's Jack Healey swatted away McDowell's game-tying layup attempt as the final buzzer sounded.

