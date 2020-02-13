Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt uses 15-0 run to fend off upset-minded Norris

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Norris (16-4) led 20-12 in the second quarter after opening the period with a 10-0 run. Gordon, who sat out part of the second quarter because of foul trouble, hit a three-pointer and netted a follow shot in the final 1:35 of the half to cut the Titans’ margin to 20-17 at intermission.

“We only had nine possessions in the second quarter, so we knew we had to do something defensively to speed them up,” Jurgens said. “We tried to in the first half, but we couldn’t hit a shot to set up the press. Once we started making a few (shots), that made it easier to execute what we wanted defensively.”

A three-point play by Trey Deveaux gave Norris a 27-21 lead with 3:19 left in the third quarter. The Titans, who had just 11 points in the second half, didn’t score again Deveaux banked in a 6-footer from the right side with 2:35 remaining in the game to cut Skutt’s lead to seven.

The 6-4 junior finished with a game-high 14 points and eight rebounds.

“lf you would’ve told me (before the game) that we would hold Skutt to 41 points, I would’ve taken that,” Norris coach Matt Shelsta said. “Skutt is one of the best defensive teams in the state, and their pressure got to us late in the third quarter and early in the fourth.