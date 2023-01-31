Class B No. 9 Beatrice uses experience, tough defense to pick up road win over No. 8 Norris

FIRTH — Class B No. 9 Beatrice held No. 8 Norris to 15 points over the second and third quarters to pull away for a 55-38 win Tuesday.

The Orangemen (10-6), after scoring on their first three possessions of the game, surrendered a 12-2 run to end the first quarter.

After that, it was all Beatrice.

The Orangemen opened the second period with a 9-0 run to go ahead 17-12 and didn't trail the rest of the way. Norris managed just two field goals in the second quarter, one coming with two seconds left in the period on Chris Garner Jr.'s layup.

It was more of the same in the second half. Norris had just one basket in the period until the final two minutes of the quarter, and Beatrice held the Titans scoreless for the first four minutes of the fourth period to put the game out of reach.

Nebraska baseball commit Tucker Timmerman scored 11 of his game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter for Beatrice. Dawson Loomis added 11 points.

Loomis also attempted (and made) Beatrice's only three-pointer of the game. The Orangemen were 20-for-37 (54%) from the floor.

Sophomore Barret Boesiger led Norris with 14 points and four three-pointers. Garner, a freshman, added 12 points.

The Titans (10-8) started two sophomores and two freshmen, and brought another freshman off the bench.

Beatrice, meanwhile, wore the younger Titans down with a four-senior starting lineup, along with junior Crew Meints.

Norris girls 52, Beatrice 30

Class B No. 7 Norris (12-5) went on a 15-5 run in the second quarter to hand No. 5 Beatrice (12-3) its second loss in the last six days.

Beatrice held a slim 7-5 lead after the first quarter before the Titans outscored the Orangemen 34-15 over the next two quarters.

Grace Kohler led Norris with 10 points.