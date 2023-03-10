Pick a game, and Connor Millikan is the focal point of the opponent's scouting report and game plan.

Platteview can shoot but it lacks height and athleticism, so the thought is if Millikan can be suppressed, the Trojans could be slowed. After all, Millikan is playing on a torn MCL in his knee.

So it makes performances like Friday's even more impressive. Millikan dominated for 31 points and 15 rebounds as Platteview rolled by York in a Class B semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Add in eight assists to Millikan's gaudy stat line, too, many of them to open shooters Trey Moseman and Alex Moseman, who both made five three-pointers.

As York defenders gravitated to Millikan, the senior guards were ready to let it fly from deep.

"They were really confident tonight," Platteview coach Tim Brotzki said. "Connor gets double- and triple-teamed, and when he kicks, they have their hands and feet ready."

York likes to shoot three-pointers, too, but couldn't keep up with the surging Trojans from the start. Platteview led 22-9 after the first quarter, and the advantage swelled to 43-22 by halftime.

York got a big game from Ryan Seevers, who scored 18 points. Austin Phinney added 11 for the Dukes.

Platteview is no stranger to the state tournament, but this is the furthest it's advanced with Millikan. The Trojans lost in the first round in 2021, and were bounced in the semifinals last season by Omaha Skutt.

Now, the SkyHawks wait in the Class B championship.

Skutt will be the favorite, perhaps by a wide margin. That's in part due to the SkyHawks' size advantage in the form of two 6-foot-9 starters. Platteview starts four 6-1 guards and a 6-4 forward.

But, with Millikan, it's hard to rule them out.

"We're going to roll the ball out and see what happens," Brotzki said.

