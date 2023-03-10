Chris Basnett and Colton Stone are back with the latest episode of the Prep Extra Podcast to recap the girls state basketball tournament and look ahead to the boys action.
Pick a game, and Connor Millikan is the focal point of the opponent's scouting report and game plan.
Platteview can shoot but it lacks height and athleticism, so the thought is if Millikan can be suppressed, the Trojans could be slowed. After all, Millikan is playing on a torn MCL in his knee.
So it makes performances like Friday's even more impressive. Millikan dominated for 31 points and 15 rebounds as Platteview rolled by York in a Class B semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Add in eight assists to Millikan's gaudy stat line, too, many of them to open shooters Trey Moseman and Alex Moseman, who both made five three-pointers.
As York defenders gravitated to Millikan, the senior guards were ready to let it fly from deep.
"They were really confident tonight," Platteview coach Tim Brotzki said. "Connor gets double- and triple-teamed, and when he kicks, they have their hands and feet ready."
York likes to shoot three-pointers, too, but couldn't keep up with the surging Trojans from the start. Platteview led 22-9 after the first quarter, and the advantage swelled to 43-22 by halftime.
York got a big game from Ryan Seevers, who scored 18 points. Austin Phinney added 11 for the Dukes.
Platteview is no stranger to the state tournament, but this is the furthest it's advanced with Millikan. The Trojans lost in the first round in 2021, and were bounced in the semifinals last season by Omaha Skutt.
Now, the SkyHawks wait in the Class B championship.
Skutt will be the favorite, perhaps by a wide margin. That's in part due to the SkyHawks' size advantage in the form of two 6-foot-9 starters. Platteview starts four 6-1 guards and a 6-4 forward.
But, with Millikan, it's hard to rule them out.
"We're going to roll the ball out and see what happens," Brotzki said.
Photos: Semifinals Friday at the boys state basketball tournament
Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10
Auburn's Maverick Binder (3) makes a shot under pressure from Omaha Concordia's Quientan McCafferty during a Class C-1 state tournament game Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10
Auburn's Skyler Roybal tips the ball during a Class C-1 state tournament game against Omaha Concordia, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10
Omaha Concordia's Elliott Wilson (center right) strips the ball off the hands of Auburn's Maverick Binder during a Class C-1 state tournament game Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10
Auburn's head coach Jim Weeks looks on during a Class C-1 state tournament game against Omaha Concordia on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10
Auburn's Carson Leslie (right) holds onto the ball under pressure from Omaha Concordia's Quientan McCafferty during a Class C-1 state tournament game Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10
Auburn's Carson Leslie puts points on the board next to Omaha Concordia's Quientan McCafferty (left) and Andrew Kulus during a Class C-1 state tournament game Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10
Omaha Concordia's Carter Sunde (left) defends against Auburn's Nixon Ligouri during a Class C-1 state tournament game Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10
Auburn's Carson Leslie celebrates his score against Omaha Concordia at the end of third quarter during a Class C-1 state tournament game Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10
Auburn's Carson Leslie picks up a rebound against Omaha Concordia during a Class C-1 state tournament game Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10
Omaha Concordia's Carter Sunde (23) makes a shot under pressure from Auburn's Carson Leslie during a Class C-1 state tournament game Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10
Auburn's Maverick Binder (3) celebrates a win against Omaha Concordia in a Class C-1 state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10
Auburn's Skyler Roybal (left) competes for the ball with Omaha Concordia's Quientan McCafferty during a Class C-1 state tournament game Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10
Auburn's Carson Leslie tries to put points on the board as he is defended by Omaha Concordia's Quientan McCafferty during a Class C-1 state tournament game Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10
Omaha Skutt's Jack Healey (right) celebrates with his team after making a game-ending block against Crete in the final seconds of the game, during a Class B state semifinal tournament game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10
Omaha Skutt's Wyatt Archer embraces Crete's Aidan McDowell after their win during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10
Omaha Skutt's Kyle Cannon defends a shot by Crete's Jabin Gardiner in the first half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10
Crete's Aidan McDowell (first right) falls on top of Omaha Skutt's Jacob Brack after grabbing a rebound in the second half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10
Crete's Aidan McDowell holds up three after scoring from beyond the arc in the second half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10
Crete's Trace Egge sticks out his tongue after scoring three in the second half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10
Omaha Skutt's Kyle Cannon (12) swats away a shot by Crete's Jabin Gardiner (12) in the first half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10
Crete's Jabin Gardiner celebrates scoring as his team makes a comeback in the second half a during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10
Crete's Drew Henning is fouled by Omaha Skutt's Jack Healey while trying to score under the basket in the first half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10
Omaha Skutt's Jack Healey (left) hits Crete's Aidan McDowell in the face while going after a rebound in the second half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10
The Omaha Skutt bench celebrates a point on the sideline in the first half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10
Omaha Skutt's Jack Healey (right) blocks a potential game-tying shot by Crete's Aidan McDowell in a Class B state semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10
Omaha Skutt's Jack Healey celebrates after making a game-ending block against Crete in the final seconds of the game, during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10
Crete's Mason Crumbliss (left) and Kenner Svitak (right) vie for a rebound against Omaha Skutt's Wyatt Archer in the first half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10
Omaha Skutt's Jack Healey (right) celebrates with his team after making a game-ending block against Crete in the final seconds of the game, during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10
Omaha Skutt's Justin Ferrin reacts after scoring a three-point shot against Crete in the first half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10
Omaha Skutt's Jack Healey goes up to block Crete's Aidan McDowell in the first half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10
The Omaha Skutt bench roars as they react to taking an early lead against Crete during a timeout in the first half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10
Crete's Benjamin Ehlers (left) and Benjamin Ehlers (right) defend the rim from Omaha Skutt's Jacob Brack in the second half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10
Omaha Skutt's Wyatt Archer dribbles past Crete's Aidan McDowell in the second half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10
Omaha Skutt's Justin Ferrin (3) scores an acrobatic layup over Crete's Mason Crumbliss (21) in the second half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10
After Omaha Skutt's Kyle Cannon (12) attempted to take a a charge Crete's Jabin Gardiner scores in the first half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Platteview vs York, 3.10
Platteview's Connor Millikan is fouled by York's Leyton Snodgrass and defended by Garrett Ivey while attempting to score in the second halfduring a Class B state semifinal tournament game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Platteview vs York, 3.10
Platteview's Reiman Zebert scores despite being defended by York's Leyton Snodgrass in the first half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Platteview vs York, 3.10
York's Leyton Snodgrass rebounds the ball past Platteview's Reiman Zebert in the second half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Platteview vs York, 3.10
York's Ryan Seevers tries to block a layup by Platteview's Reiman Zebert in the second half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Platteview vs York, 3.10
York's Austin Phinney tries to block Platteview's Connor Millikan in the second half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Platteview vs York, 3.10
York's Ryan Seevers tries to block a tree-point shot by Platteview's Connor Millikan in the second half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Platteview vs York, 3.10
Platteview's Connor Millikan (2) sticks out his tongue after making a three-pointer over York's Ryan Seevers (23) in the second half of a Class B state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Platteview vs York, 3.10
Platteview's Connor Millikan (left) grabs an offensive rebound against York's Ryan Huston (center) and Garrett Ivey in the first half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Platteview vs York, 3.10
Platteview's Connor Millikan gets back on defense after scoring in the first half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Platteview vs York, 3.10
Platteview's Trey Moseman is fouled by York's Ryan Huston while trying to score in the first half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Platteview vs York, 3.10
Platteview's Connor Millikan (first right) goes up to score a layup amid a lane full of York defenders in the first half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Platteview vs York, 3.10
Platteview's Trey Moseman and York's Garrett Ivey collide while going for a pass in the first half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nate Head is the sports editor of the Journal Star. On Twitter @NateHead_LJS.
