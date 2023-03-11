Chris Basnett and Colton Stone are back with the latest episode of the Prep Extra Podcast to recap the girls state basketball tournament and look ahead to the boys action.
Platteview fought valiantly without its senior leader for the final 2:55 of the Class B championship game but couldn't get over the hump against Omaha Skutt.
Connor Millikan, one of the best players in the state regardless of class, fouled out with the Trojans trailing 49-46.
Omaha Skutt held on for a 57-50 win to return to the top of Class B. It last won a title in 2020.
The call on Millikan ignited the Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd. One side was delighted, the other in disbelief that the 6-1 guard was called for his fifth foul on a Skutt shot attempt in heavy Trojans traffic.
Skutt's JJ Fekin sealed the win with a steal and breakaway layup to put the SkyHawks ahead 55-50 with 41 seconds left.
Check back for updates to this story
Photos: The view from Championship Saturday at PBA
Ashland-Greenwood celebrates after defeating Auburn in a a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Ashland-Greenwood celebrates after defeating Auburn in a a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Ashland-Greenwood celebrates after defeating Auburn in a a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Ashland-Greenwood celebrates after defeating Auburn in a a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Ashland-Greenwood's Brooks Kissinger (right) embraces Drake Zimmerman (5) while being subbed off as Cougar Konzem (24) high fives teammates during a Class C-1 state tournament championship game against Auburn on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Ashland-Greenwood head coach Jacob Mohs (right) smiles after leading the Bluejays to back-to-back state titles as Ty Carey (left) smiles after defeating Auburn in a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Ashland-Greenwood's Brooks Kissinger (10) lays the ball in against Auburn's Skyler Roybal (24) during a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Ashland-Greenwood's Luke Clark (right) lays the ball in against Auburn's Austin Lavigne (left) and Maverick Binder (back) during a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Auburn's Payton Boden (5) shoots a jumpshot over Ashland-Greenwood's Caeden Bridges (4) during a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Ashland-Greenwood head coach Jacob Mohs communicates with his defense during a Class C-1 state tournament championship game against Auburn on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Ashland-Greenwood's Cougar Konzem (right) blocks a shot from Auburn's Skyler Roybal during a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Johnson-Brock's Sloan Pelican (right) embraces head coach Lucas Dalinghaus (left) after defeating North Platte St. Patrick's in a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
North Platte St. Patrick's Zarek Branch (12) shoots a jumpshot over Johnson-Brock's Chase VanWinkle (10) and Nicholas Parriott (22) during a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
North Platte St. Patick's Brecken Erickson (15) gestures to a teammate after a turnover during a Class D-1 state tournament championship game against Johnson-Brock on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Johnson-Brock's Sloan Pelican (3) holds up a piece of the net after defeating North Platte St. Patrick's in a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Johnson-Brock's Nicholas Parriott (middle) smiles after defeating North Platte St. Patrick's in a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Johnson-Brock's Sloan Pelican (3) lays the ball in against North Platte St. Patricks' Andrew Brosius (1) during a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
North Platte St. Patricks' Brecken Erickson (15) lays the ball in against Johnson-Brock's Casen Dalinghaus (13) during a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Johnson-Brock's Lane Buchmeier (23) shoots a jumpshot over North Platte St. Patricks' Samuel Troshynski (20) during a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
North Platte St. Patricks' William Moats (23) shoots a jumpshot over Johnson-Brock's Jalen Behrends (21) during a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
