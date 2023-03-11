Platteview fought valiantly without its senior leader for the final 2:55 of the Class B championship game but couldn't get over the hump against Omaha Skutt.

Connor Millikan, one of the best players in the state regardless of class, fouled out with the Trojans trailing 49-46.

Omaha Skutt held on for a 57-50 win to return to the top of Class B. It last won a title in 2020.

The call on Millikan ignited the Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd. One side was delighted, the other in disbelief that the 6-1 guard was called for his fifth foul on a Skutt shot attempt in heavy Trojans traffic.

Skutt's JJ Fekin sealed the win with a steal and breakaway layup to put the SkyHawks ahead 55-50 with 41 seconds left.

