York had the balance, the defense and all the answers Thursday night.

Weathering a frantic Scottsbluff storm in the third quarter, the No. 7-ranked Dukes ended the third quarter with a 7-0 run and the fourth with an 8-0 spurt to get by the Bearcats 67-54 in the first round of the Class B state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

"Offensively, every time they made a run, our kids would answer," York coach Scott Lamberty said. "And it wasn't the same kid. We were able to spread the wealth, get everyone involved, and that's when we're at our best."

York (17-6) put four players in double figures, led by Ryan Huston's 16 points and seven rebounds. Garrett Ivey finished with 15, scoring 10 in a row for the Dukes spanning the second and third quarters.

Barrett Olson finished with 14 for York while Leyton Snodgrass came off the bench to get 10.

That balance paired with a defensive effort that largely put the clamps on a Scottsbluff outfit that came in averaging 73 points over its last four games.

"The big thing for us is, (Scottsbluff) is really good at coming out strong, so we knew we had to have the same energy we’ve had the whole year," Ivey said. "Just come out fast and have that same energy the whole game."

The No. 9-ranked Bearcats (17-9), with their uptempo style, battled back to make it a game early in the third quarter. In one stretch, the lead changed hands on six consecutive possessions as the teams took turns hitting shots.

Scottsbluff's last lead came at 44-42 with 2:09 left in the third period after freshman Nate Kelley's three-pointer. York immediately answered with a three-pointer from Huston to kickstart a 7-0 run to end the period.

Trailing 59-48 midway through the fourth, Scottsbluff scored six in a row and looked to have a sure layup to cut the deficit to three when Huston blocked the shot and Ryan Seevers made a layup on the other end to start the game-ending 8-0 run.

"We had our chances. We got a couple leads, or were right there, and they went down and hit a shot the next time down," Scottsbluff coach Scott Gullion said. "Just big shots from them, well-executed plays.

"We just never could grasp control or get enough stops at the right time."

Kelley scored 16 points to lead Scottsbluff. Kaedon Patton added 14 while Kellon Harris finished with 12.

York will take on Platteview in Friday's semifinals.

