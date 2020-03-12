Class B boys: Top-rated SkyHawks use defensive 'kills' to top Norris; No. 4 Mt. Michael stifles No. 3 Wahoo

Omaha Skutt turned to its defense to break open its game with Norris on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in the first round of the Class B state basketball tournament.

The top-ranked SkyHawks stretched a five-point halftime lead to as many as 15 points in the second half and held off Norris for a 66-58 victory to advance to Friday's 1 p.m. semifinal against No. 4 Mount Michael, a 76-50 winner over Wahoo.

"Coach (Kyle) Jurgens said the first four minutes of the third quarter is going to be crucial," said SkyHawk guard Tyson Gordon. "We've got to get stops and we've got to make some shots, and we did both of those things.

"That's where we stretched it to 10, 13 points and that's how we came out victorious."

Norris trimmed Skutt's lead to 28-26 on C.J. Hood's three-pointer to open the second half before Skutt went on a 7-0 run. The Warriors again trimmed the lead to 35-31 when Mitchell Champoux got a putback and Izaiah Pankoke-Johnson hit a three.

But Skutt finished off the quarter on a 10-2 run, with Gordon driving for a pair of baskets and Luke Skar scoring twice inside before Charlie Fletcher got a putback for a 45-33 lead.