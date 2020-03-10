Class B boys state basketball first-round preview: Skutt, Norris set for rematch

Thursday’s games
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
No. 1 Omaha Skutt (23-0) vs. No. 7 Norris (18-5), 9 a.m.: Skutt won the first matchup 41-31 at Norris on Feb. 13 in a game that was closer than the final score indicated. The Titans kept Skutt’s backcourt duo of 6-foot-3 all-state senior guard Tyson Gordon (16.4 points per game, 5.5 rpg) and 6-1 junior Charlie Fletcher (14.4 ppg) in check for the most part, but had trouble with 6-4 junior Luke Skar (12 ppg, 5.1 rpg) inside. Skutt was an undefeated state champion in football, and the SkyHawks are looking to become the first Class B school since the football playoffs were established in 1975 to go undefeated in both sports in the same school year.
No. 3 Wahoo (23-2) vs. No. 4 Mount Michael Benedictine (21-5), 10:45 a.m.: Wahoo is getting a do-over after falling at home to Mount Michael 69-58 in the subdistrict final when the Knights’ Brad Bennett went off for 22 points. Bennett, a 6-foot junior guard, averages 11.1 ppg, second on the team behind 6-5 junior Kaleb Brink (15.9 ppg, 6.6 rpg). The Warriors answer with 6-foot senior Trey Scheef — the son of coach Kevin Scheef — who averages 18 ppg, and 6-4 senior Thomas Waido, the quarterback on Wahoo’s C-1 state championship football team who averages 12.2 ppg.
At Devaney Sports Center
No. 6 Scottsbluff (24-3) vs. No. 8 Alliance (20-6), 7 p.m.: Scottsbluff has won all three games this season in this Panhandle rivalry. Scottsbluff’s guard combination of 6-foot senior Jasiya DeOllos (20.3 ppg) and 6-1 junior Dawson Mohr (16.2 ppg) are tough to contain. The Bearcats also have size with 6-6 senior forward Chancellor Parker and 6-6 all-state lineman Sam Clarkson, who combine for 17 points and 13 rebounds a game. Alliance answers with 6-foot senior Joel Baker on the perimeter (17 ppg) and the 6-5 duo of senior Bradyn Palmer and junior Caeson Clarke, who team up to average 18 ppg and 12 rpg.
No. 5 Hastings (21-3) vs. No. 2 Omaha Roncalli (21-4), 8:45 p.m.: Roncalli, last year’s state runner-up, can light it up from the outside with 5-10 senior all-state guard Jackson Dotzler (15.8 ppg, 6.8 assists per game) and 5-9 senior Taiden Red (14.9 ppg). Hastings will have a distinct size advantage with 6-4 standout senior guard Connor Creech (16.4 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 5 apg), the son of coach Lance Creech, 6-9 senior Haggan Hilgendorf (13.6 ppg) and 6-5 senior Jake Schroeder (12.9 ppg, 7.5 rpg).
