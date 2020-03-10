Class B boys state basketball first-round preview: Skutt, Norris set for rematch

Thursday’s games

No. 1 Omaha Skutt (23-0) vs. No. 7 Norris (18-5), 9 a.m.: Skutt won the first matchup 41-31 at Norris on Feb. 13 in a game that was closer than the final score indicated. The Titans kept Skutt’s backcourt duo of 6-foot-3 all-state senior guard Tyson Gordon (16.4 points per game, 5.5 rpg) and 6-1 junior Charlie Fletcher (14.4 ppg) in check for the most part, but had trouble with 6-4 junior Luke Skar (12 ppg, 5.1 rpg) inside. Skutt was an undefeated state champion in football, and the SkyHawks are looking to become the first Class B school since the football playoffs were established in 1975 to go undefeated in both sports in the same school year.