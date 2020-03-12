Class B boys: Scottsbluff gets big second half in win over Alliance

Scottsbluff found enough in the second half to top No. 8 Alliance for the fourth time this season, winning 53-38 Thursday in a Class B boys state tournament first-round game at the Devaney Sports Center.

The No. 6 Bearcats trailed in the first half and battled for the lead until Jasiya DeOllos exploded for 11 of his 12 points in the second half and put Scottsbluff in the lead for good at 29-27 with 2:01 left in the third quarter.

Scottsbluff outscored Alliance 38-21 in the second half. Scottsbluff's Dawson Mohr finished with 15 points to lead the Bearcats. Chance Parker closed with 14 points and 12 rebounds, including eight offensive boards, for Scottsbluff.

Check back for updates to this story.