Class B boys: Roncalli downs Hastings in OT; Scottsbluff gets big second half vs. Alliance

It wasn't necessary for the coach, but Omaha Roncalli beat Hastings 60-58 in overtime Thursday night in the first round of the Class B boys basketball state tournament at the Devaney Sports Center.

"We don't have to go overtime," said Roncalli coach JJ Stofel.

"Honestly, it's not required to make me happy. But we got there and we got it done, so I'm OK with that."

Senior standout Jack Dotzler hit a basket and a string of four free throws in overtime to lift the Crimson Pride.

Roncalli, ranked No. 2 and last year's runner-up to Lincoln Pius X, streaked to a 13-1 lead in the first quarter and saw No. 5 Hastings pound its way back into the game and even take the lead with 2:41 left in the fourth quarter.

Dotzler hit a three-pointer with 1:37 left to give Roncalli a 52-50 lead, but Haggen Hilgendorf hit two free throws with 1:15 left to tie the game.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Taiden Red, who scored 20, just missed a long three-pointer at the buzzer, and the game went to overtime.

Hastings took a 56-54 lead, but missed a shot and lost two turnovers to give the Crimson Pride an opening.