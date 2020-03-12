Class B boys: Roncalli downs Hastings in OT; Scottsbluff gets big second half vs. Alliance

It wasn't necessary for the coach, but Omaha Roncalli beat Hastings 60-58 in overtime Thursday night in the first round of the Class B boys basketball state tournament at the Devaney Sports Center.
"We don't have to go overtime," said Roncalli coach JJ Stofel.
"Honestly, it's not required to make me happy. But we got there and we got it done, so I'm OK with that."
Senior standout Jack Dotzler hit a basket and a string of four free throws in overtime to lift the Crimson Pride.
Roncalli, ranked No. 2 and last year's runner-up to Lincoln Pius X, streaked to a 13-1 lead in the first quarter and saw No. 5 Hastings pound its way back into the game and even take the lead with 2:41 left in the fourth quarter.
Dotzler hit a three-pointer with 1:37 left to give Roncalli a 52-50 lead, but Haggen Hilgendorf hit two free throws with 1:15 left to tie the game.
Taiden Red, who scored 20, just missed a long three-pointer at the buzzer, and the game went to overtime.
Hastings took a 56-54 lead, but missed a shot and lost two turnovers to give the Crimson Pride an opening.
"We had some uncharacteristic turnovers there at the end and their shooters made their free throws," said Hastings coach Lance Creech. "They got back in by going to a perimeter game — not our strong suit, and we still had a chance to win this."
Dotzler finished with 18 and the Hastings duo of Connor Creech and Jacob Schroeder each scored 17.
"We had confidence that we could get another chance at a title," said Red, who hit a pair of three-point shots in the fourth quarter. "We really had to fight because Hastings is really good, really big and really tough."
Scottsbluff found enough in the second half to top No. 8 Alliance for the fourth time this season, winning 53-38 Thursday in the first Class B game at the Devaney Sports Center.
The No. 6 Bearcats trailed in the first half and battled for the lead until Jasiya DeOllos exploded for 11 of his 12 points in the second half and put Scottsbluff in the lead for good at 29-27 with 2:01 left in the third quarter.
Scottsbluff outscored Alliance 38-21 in the second half. Scottsbluff's Dawson Mohr finished with 15 points to lead the Bearcats. Chance Parker closed with 14 points and 12 rebounds, including eight offensive boards, for Scottsbluff.