Class B boys: Quick hits from Norris and Elkhorn picking up first-round wins

A quick recap from Norris' win in a Class B first-round game.

What happened: No. 2 Norris defeated Blair 62-46 in the opening round of the Class B state tournament Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

How it happened: Norris grabbed an early 11-1 lead that Blair trimmed to six points on multiple occasions, but the Bears never got any closer. Brayson Mueller led Norris with 18 points and Trey Deveaux added 13 more for the Titans. Luke Ladwig paced Blair with 13 points.

Worth noting: Norris advances to the Class B semifinals for the first time since 2011. Norris’ last state title game appearance was in 2003.

What’s next: Norris will play either No. 4 Elkhorn (17-7) or No. 5 Platteview (20-4) on Friday at 1:30 p.m. Blair ends its season at 11-12.

No. 4 Elkhorn 63, No. 5 Platteview 48

What happened: No. 4 Elkhorn defeated No. 5 Platteview 63-48 in the opening round of the Class B state tournament Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.