Class B boys: Quick hits from Beatrice's semifinal win against Waverly

Waverly's Hogan Wingrove (center) and Beatrice's Devin Smith (left), Kaden Glynn (bottom) and Tucker Timmerman vie for a rebound in the first quarter during a Class B semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Beatrice Orangemen are headed to the Class B final.
What happened: No. 6 Beatrice defeated No. 7 Waverly 41-29 in the semifinals of the Class B state tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. How it happened: Beatrice ended the first half on a 14-3 run powered by seniors Devin Smith and Kaden Glynn. Glynn led the Orangemen with 13 points and Devin Smith added 10 more. Andrew Heffelfinger paced Waverly with 14 points. Worth noting: Beatrice’s Kaden Glynn has a chance at winning state titles at two different schools. Glynn previously won a Class D-2 state title with Johnson-Brock in 2019 before transferring to Beatrice. What’s next: Beatrice will play No. 4 Elkhorn at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Class B championship game. The Orangemen lost 40-39 to Elkhorn earlier this year. Waverly ends its season at 16-7.
Waverly's Hogan Wingrove (center) and Beatrice's Devin Smith (left), Kaden Glynn (bottom) and Tucker Timmerman vie for a rebound in the first quarter during a Class B semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Beatrice players celebrate their win against Waverly in the Class B state tournament semifinals Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Beatrice's Kaden Glynn gathers in a huddle with his team after they defeated Waverly during a Class B semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Waverly bench reacts to one of their players taking an offensive charge in the second quarter during a Class B semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Beatrice's Tucker Timmerman (24) and Jace Pethound (11) battle Waverly's Treyton Cockerill for control of a rebound in the second quarter during a Class B semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Waverly coach Ryan Reeder directs his team from the sideline in the second quarter during a Class B semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Norris student section cheers in a Class B boys state tournament semifinal game against Elkhorn on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Norris's Trey Deveaux (0) puts up a shot over Elkhorn's Drew Christo (35) and draws a foul from Kyler Randazzo (30) in a Class B boys state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Elkhorn's Drew Christo (35) celebrates a dunk against Norris in a Class B boys state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Elkhorn's Caden Reynolds (10) and Drew Christo (35) congratulate each other on a win over Norris in a Class B boys state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Norris's Dane Small pulls down a rebound in front of Elkhorn's Jack Buddecke in a Class B boys state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Elkhorn coach Benji Hoegh congratulates Caden Reynolds (10) on a win against Norris in a Class B boys state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Elkhorn's Dane Petersen (41) dunks and gets a reaction from teammate Colton Uhing (20) as Norris' Cade Rice (15) also watches during a Class B boys state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Norris's Brayson Mueller (3) shoots a three-pointer against Elkhorn in a Class B boys state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
The Elkhorn student section await the results of a free throw in a Class B boys state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Elkhorn's Jack Buddecke (5) blocks a shot by Norris's Trey Deveaux in a Class B boys state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Elkhorn's Drew Christo (35) puts in a layup past Norris's C.J. Hood (2) in a Class B boys state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Elkhorn's Jack Buddecke (5) strips the ball from Norris's Cade Rice (15) in a Class B boys state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Elkhorn students cheer a three-point shot against Norris in a Class B boys state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Norris's Brayson Mueller (3) puts up a shot over Elkhorn's Drew Christo (35) and Dane Petersen (41) in a Class B boys state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
The Elkhorn bench reacts to a dunk by Dane Petersen (41) in a Class B boys state tournament semifinal game against Norris on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Elkhorn's Jack Buddecke (5) moves down the court pass Norris's Cade Rice (15) in a Class B boys state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Norris's C.J. Hood (2) tries for a rebound against Elkhorn's Dane Petersen (41) in a Class B boys state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Elkhorn's Colton Uhing (20) shoots over the Norris defense in a Class B boys state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Waverly's Treyton Cockerill (top) tumbles into Beatrice's Kaden Glynn while battling for control of the ball during a Class B semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Beatrice's Kaden Glynn readies himself readies himself before the game against Waverly during a class B semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Beatrice's Kaden Glynn celebrates after defeating Waverly during a Class B semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Waverly's Cole Murray walks away after a foul call in the third quarter during a Class B semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Waverly's Anthony Heffelfinger Jr. (top) tries to score over Beatrice players in the first quarter during a Class B semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Beatrice student section cheers on their team in the first quarter during a Class B semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Waverly's Cole Murray celebrates after scoring before a timeout in the third quarter during a Class B semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Beatrice's Elliot Jurgens (center) dives after a ball that was stolen from him by Waverly's Cole Murray (right) in the third quarter during a Class B semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Waverly's Preston Harms (left) closely guards Beatrice's Elliot Jurgens on a fast break in the second quarter during a Class B semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Waverly student section tries to distract Beatrice's Tucker Timmerman as he shoots a free throw in the first quarter during a Class B semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Waverly bench celebrates after tying the game in the third quarter during a Class B semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Waverly's Andrew Heffelfinger (20) scores over Beatrice's Devin Smith (10) in the third quarter during a Class B semifinal, Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Beatrice's Tucker Timmerman (left) tries to score underneath the basket but is stopped by Waverly's Riley Marsh (center) in the second quarter during a Class B semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
