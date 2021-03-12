Class B boys: Quick hits from Beatrice's semifinal win against Waverly

The Beatrice Orangemen are headed to the Class B final.

What happened: No. 6 Beatrice defeated No. 7 Waverly 41-29 in the semifinals of the Class B state tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

How it happened: Beatrice ended the first half on a 14-3 run powered by seniors Devin Smith and Kaden Glynn. Glynn led the Orangemen with 13 points and Devin Smith added 10 more. Andrew Heffelfinger paced Waverly with 14 points.

Worth noting: Beatrice’s Kaden Glynn has a chance at winning state titles at two different schools. Glynn previously won a Class D-2 state title with Johnson-Brock in 2019 before transferring to Beatrice.

What’s next: Beatrice will play No. 4 Elkhorn at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Class B championship game. The Orangemen lost 40-39 to Elkhorn earlier this year. Waverly ends its season at 16-7.

