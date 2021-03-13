Class B boys: Quick hits from Beatrice's OT win against Elkhorn

The Beatrice Orangemen are back to their state title-winning ways.
What happened: No. 6 Beatrice defeated No. 4 Elkhorn 36-34 in overtime to win the Class B state tournament Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
How it happened: Senior Kaden Glynn hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer that sent the game into overtime, and the Orangemen held off Elkhorn’s last-second shot attempt. Devin Smith hit a trio of three-pointers and led Beatrice with 11 points, while Bennett Crandall added 10 more.
Worth noting: This is Beatrice’s eighth state title in school history, and first since 2008. The eight state titles ties Beatrice for seventh-most in state history.
Check back later for more photos and updates to this story.