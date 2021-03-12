Class B boys: Orangemen squeeze through Waverly zone for first finals appearance since 2014

"Our kids have really bought into what we’re doing, and I think it showed tonight when we were down one," Beatrice coach Clark Ribble said. "Our resiliency and how much we’re willing to fight to go get what we want, it’s exhilarating for all of Beatrice."

The Orangemen will now play for a state championship for the first time since a 2014 title-game loss, and this group’s success has resonated within Beatrice. Another large sendoff for the team bus should be in the cards for Saturday, and there will be many orange-clad fans eager to make the trip north to Lincoln.

"It’s kind of hard to process, but once it sets in, it’s kind of crazy," Smith said. "It’s everything as little kids we dream of, and now it’s happening."

Despite Beatrice’s proficiency against zone defenses, one of the toughest in the state awaits on Saturday. No. 4 Elkhorn’s 1-3-1 defense held top-ranked Norris to 33 points, but the Orangemen are ready to welcome the challenge and face it head-on like they have all season long.

"All the zones that we’ve seen will help," Ribble said. "We’re going to attack it and see what great shots we can get."

