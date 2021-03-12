Class B boys: Orangemen squeeze through Waverly zone for first finals appearance since 2014

The Beatrice boys basketball team knows how to break down a zone defense.
It’s something the Orangemen work on nearly every day in practice, and their five seniors have plenty of experience against any zone look opponents throw at them.
No. 6 Beatrice’s patience and smart passes against No. 7 Waverly’s zone helped the Orangemen grind out a 41-29 win over in the semifinals of the Class B boys state tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"Honestly, as a team we feel really confident against a zone," Beatrice senior Devin Smith said. "We love picking it apart; it’s kind of fun for us and we know we can hit our shots and get to the paint."
While Waverly (16-7) constantly pressured Beatrice (18-6) in the half-court with its 2-3 zone, the Orangemen never panicked. After falling behind 6-2 during a low-scoring first quarter, key three-pointers from Smith and Kaden Glynn led to a 14-3 Beatrice run to end the first half.
Despite its seven-point halftime lead, Beatrice had to keep its cool in the third quarter when Waverly came back to take a 24-22 lead. Sophomore AJ Heffelfinger made a pair of three-pointers during Waverly’s surge, and senior Andrew Heffelfinger led the Vikings with 14 points as part of a 9-for-37 (24%) shooting effort.
Beatrice allowed just five points in the fourth quarter as Glynn scored eight of his team-high 13 points on free throws. Smith added 10 points of his own, and the Orangemen shot an efficient 13-for-28 (46.4%) from the field.
"Our kids have really bought into what we’re doing, and I think it showed tonight when we were down one," Beatrice coach Clark Ribble said. "Our resiliency and how much we’re willing to fight to go get what we want, it’s exhilarating for all of Beatrice."
The Orangemen will now play for a state championship for the first time since a 2014 title-game loss, and this group’s success has resonated within Beatrice. Another large sendoff for the team bus should be in the cards for Saturday, and there will be many orange-clad fans eager to make the trip north to Lincoln.
"It’s kind of hard to process, but once it sets in, it’s kind of crazy," Smith said. "It’s everything as little kids we dream of, and now it’s happening."
Despite Beatrice’s proficiency against zone defenses, one of the toughest in the state awaits on Saturday. No. 4 Elkhorn’s 1-3-1 defense held top-ranked Norris to 33 points, but the Orangemen are ready to welcome the challenge and face it head-on like they have all season long.
"All the zones that we’ve seen will help," Ribble said. "We’re going to attack it and see what great shots we can get."