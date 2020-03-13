Class B boys: Omaha Roncalli busts out with big fourth quarter to beat Scottsbluff

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dotzler picked up a new pair of shoes, courtesy of a teammate to start the fourth quarter. The sole of his shoe ripped off in the third quarter. Ben Schott donated his shoes to the effort.

"We're all in this together," said Dotzler. "We had to sacrifice something and that hurt us."

Roncalli coach JJ Stofel said his team's confidence showed in its effort.

"We came back in the third quarter and finished off the fourth quarter because our kids kept the effort going," he said. "This was an inspired game for our kids."

Part of the motivation came from the 1996 Roncalli state championship team visiting practice last week.

"My dad (TJ Orr) and the other guys talked about what it meant to dedicate themselves, and even though they were 13-9, they decided they were playing for each member of the team and that included the managers, everybody, and they won," Shane Orr said. "We were in trouble in the first half today, and we stuck together and got it done."

Jasiya DeOllos, who led Scottsbluff with 21, hit a fall-away jumper with 1:23 left to cut Roncalli's lead to 55-53.

But the Crimson Pride scored 13 of the final 15 points in the game.