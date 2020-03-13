Class B boys: Omaha Roncalli busts out with big fourth quarter to beat Scottsbluff

Free throws set Omaha Roncalli free in a wild fourth quarter for a 68-55 victory over Scottsbluff in a Class B semifinal Friday at the boys state basketball tournament.
The Crimson Pride made 16 free throws in a dazzling, 29-point final period at Pinnacle Bank Arena to reach the state championship for the second consecutive season.
Lincoln Pius X beat Roncalli in double overtime for the crown last year.
"We've been talking about getting another chance all year," said Shane Orr, who led Roncalli with 22 points, including 11 of 13 free throws. "We work at everything, but every practice ends with free-throw practice and we have to take that seriously."
Scottsbluff, which finished the season 25-4, sped to a 24-11 lead in the second quarter and even led 47-43 with just over 5 minutes left.
But Roncalli, 23-4, including two losses to championship foe Omaha Skutt, counted on 6-for-10 shooting from the field and a torrent of free throws to take the lead for good.
"They changed the channel by putting (Taiden) Red on the side where we couldn't help, and then we chased and picked up a bunch of fouls," said Scottsbluff coach Scott Guillion. "We saw what we expected from Jack Dotzler (all-stater with 15 points and four assists), and what we expected from Red (12 points) but Orr getting 22 and (Michael) Hines getting seven were not in our plans."
Dotzler picked up a new pair of shoes, courtesy of a teammate to start the fourth quarter. The sole of his shoe ripped off in the third quarter. Ben Schott donated his shoes to the effort.
"We're all in this together," said Dotzler. "We had to sacrifice something and that hurt us."
Roncalli coach JJ Stofel said his team's confidence showed in its effort.
"We came back in the third quarter and finished off the fourth quarter because our kids kept the effort going," he said. "This was an inspired game for our kids."
Part of the motivation came from the 1996 Roncalli state championship team visiting practice last week.
"My dad (TJ Orr) and the other guys talked about what it meant to dedicate themselves, and even though they were 13-9, they decided they were playing for each member of the team and that included the managers, everybody, and they won," Shane Orr said. "We were in trouble in the first half today, and we stuck together and got it done."
Jasiya DeOllos, who led Scottsbluff with 21, hit a fall-away jumper with 1:23 left to cut Roncalli's lead to 55-53.
But the Crimson Pride scored 13 of the final 15 points in the game.
Scottsbluff vs. Omaha Roncalli, 3.13
