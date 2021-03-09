Class B boys: Norris has 'a lot of fun' knocking off 10-year state tournament drought; Petersen, Elkhorn leap past Platteview

A 9 a.m. tipoff 10 days after its last game could have signaled a slow start for the Norris boys basketball team.

Instead, the Titans and their loud student section brought a morning energy to Pinnacle Bank Arena. No. 2 Norris’ 11-1 start to the game gave it a lead that never fell below six points as the Titans defeated Blair 62-46 in the opening round of the Class B state tournament Tuesday.

"The first game is always the most nerve-wracking and I just feel like we can build off of it as a team," Norris senior Trey Deveaux said. "If we keep our energy going, I think we’ll be pretty good throughout the tournament."

As a 17-point-per-game scorer for Norris (19-2) this season, Deveaux faced a double-team from the Blair (11-12) zone defense. He still finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and four assists thanks to the space his teammates command as three-point shooters.

Senior Dane Small splashed Norris’ first three early in the first quarter, and seniors CJ Hood and Brayson Mueller both connected from deep, too. Mueller led all players with 18 points as Norris shot 22-for-50 (44%) from the field.

"They are able to help me a lot when they move," Deveaux said. "Brayson Mueller is able to hit open shots, so if they do double-team, we can just give it to him."