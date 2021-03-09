Class B boys: Norris has 'a lot of fun' knocking off 10-year state tournament drought; Petersen, Elkhorn leap past Platteview

A 9 a.m. tipoff 10 days after its last game could have signaled a slow start for the Norris boys basketball team.
Instead, the Titans and their loud student section brought a morning energy to Pinnacle Bank Arena. No. 2 Norris’ 11-1 start to the game gave it a lead that never fell below six points as the Titans defeated Blair 62-46 in the opening round of the Class B state tournament Tuesday.
"The first game is always the most nerve-wracking and I just feel like we can build off of it as a team," Norris senior Trey Deveaux said. "If we keep our energy going, I think we’ll be pretty good throughout the tournament."
As a 17-point-per-game scorer for Norris (19-2) this season, Deveaux faced a double-team from the Blair (11-12) zone defense. He still finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and four assists thanks to the space his teammates command as three-point shooters.
Senior Dane Small splashed Norris’ first three early in the first quarter, and seniors CJ Hood and Brayson Mueller both connected from deep, too. Mueller led all players with 18 points as Norris shot 22-for-50 (44%) from the field.
"They are able to help me a lot when they move," Deveaux said. "Brayson Mueller is able to hit open shots, so if they do double-team, we can just give it to him."
Despite its early advantage, Norris still had to withstand a third-quarter Blair comeback that cut its lead to 36-30 as Luke Ladwig paced the Bears with 13 points. Back-to-back layups from Deveaux and Cade Rice led to a Brayson Mueller three-pointer, and Norris’ 45-32 lead at the end of the third quarter held for the rest of the game.
While the Titans have a six-man rotation entirely made of seniors, none of them had won a state tournament game before. Before Tuesday, Norris’ last win at the state tournament was in 2011. Now, the Titans have cleared the first hurdle of their journey.
"I had a lot of fun today; it was great to see our crowd and a lot of my friends and family were here," Norris coach Jimmy Motz said. "This is something that this program hasn’t done in 10 years, and now they’re going to be one of four playing on Friday."
No. 4 Elkhorn 63, No. 5 Platteview 48
Elkhorn junior Dane Petersen has hops.
As No. 4 Elkhorn put the finishing touches on its 63-48 win over No. 5 Platteview, Petersen rose high above the defense to slam home a dunk. He then one-upped himself less than two minutes later with an even more ferocious dunk that sent the Elkhorn (18-7) student section into a frenzy.
"Dane’s just really athletic; he’s a mismatch," Elkhorn coach Benji Hoegh said. "… He’s always been a high-flier and a dunker, so I was glad people got to see that."
Sophomore Connor Millikan paced Platteview (20-5) with a game-high 25 points, but 12 of those didn’t come until the fourth quarter.
Instead, Elkhorn put together an efficient 24-for-48 shooting performance built on quality shots in and around the paint. Husker baseball signee Drew Christo led the Antlers with 19 points and Petersen followed with 18 as Elkhorn moves on to face conference foe Norris in the Class B semifinals.