Top-ranked Omaha Skutt defeated Bennington 56-40 on Thursday in a first-round Class B game at the boys state basketball tournament.
The 23-3 SkyHawks advance to play in a 1:30 p.m. semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Skutt is seeking its fifth state title after finishing as the runner-up last year to Omaha Roncalli.
The Badgers finish 17-9.
