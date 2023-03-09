There are many ways to sum up the brilliance of Platteview's Connor Millikan, and Norris coach Jimmy Motz may have said it best Thursday.

"He's scored more points than I've had hot meals," Motz said.

Millikan ate well at Pinnacle Bank Arena, scoring 36 points and pulling down 11 rebounds to lead Platteview past a game Norris squad 60-50 in the opening round of the Class B state tournament.

Millikan, who will finish his career as the state's second all-time leading scorer, took over in the second half. He scored 12 points in the third quarter as the Trojans (23-4) quickly erased a two-point halftime deficit, and closed the game out with 11 more in the fourth.

"It all started on defense," Millikan said. "We did not get stops or rebound in the first half, so if we could get stops and get out in transition and move on offense, it would allow us to get that lead out more."

No. 2-ranked Platteview (23-4) had to work because Norris (17-10) starting two freshmen and a sophomore, didn't show any nerves under the bright lights.

The Titans led 17-14 after on quarter and by as many as five in the second period before settling for a 29-27 lead. They shot 50% in the first half and took care of the ball, committing just three turnovers.

Trailing by five after three quarters, Norris missed its first five shots on the fourth period as Millikan went to work.

Barret Boesiger scored 11 for the Titans while Chris Garner Jr. had 11 and Dakota Klein finished 10.

For Norris, which played five freshman or sophomores and has a dynamite middle school class coming up, Thursday figured to be just the beginning of a good run.

"These kids got a taste of what it's like to play on the big stage," Motz said. "And moving forward this is big for our program in terms of down the road the next two, three, four years."

Photos: Day 2 of the boys state basketball tournament