Connor Millikan scored 36 points, and Platteview pulled away from a game Norris squad for a 60-50 win Thursday night in the first round of the Class B state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Millikan, who will finish his career as the state's second all-time leading scorer, took over in the second half. He scored 12 points in the third quarter as the Trojans (23-4) quickly erased a two-point halftime deficit, and closed the game out with 11 more in the fourth.

Norris (17-10) starting two freshmen and a sophomore, didn't show any nerves under the bright lights.

The Titans led 17-14 after on quarter and by as many as five in the second period before settling for a 29-27 lead.

Trailing by five after three quarters, Norris missed its first five shots on the fourth period as Millikan went to work.

Barret Boesiger scored 11 for the Titans while Chris Garner Jr. had 11 and Dakota Klein finished 10.

