Chris Basnett and Colton Stone are back with the latest episode of the Prep Extra Podcast to recap the girls state basketball tournament and look ahead to the boys action.
Connor Millikan scored 36 points, and Platteview pulled away from a game Norris squad for a 60-50 win Thursday night in the first round of the Class B state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Millikan, who will finish his career as the state's second all-time leading scorer, took over in the second half. He scored 12 points in the third quarter as the Trojans (23-4) quickly erased a two-point halftime deficit, and closed the game out with 11 more in the fourth.
Norris (17-10) starting two freshmen and a sophomore, didn't show any nerves under the bright lights.
The Titans led 17-14 after on quarter and by as many as five in the second period before settling for a 29-27 lead.
Trailing by five after three quarters, Norris missed its first five shots on the fourth period as Millikan went to work.
Barret Boesiger scored 11 for the Titans while Chris Garner Jr. had 11 and Dakota Klein finished 10.
Photos: Day 2 of the boys state basketball tournament
Freeman's Tylan Vetrovksy (2) raises his arms to defend a shot from Gordon-Rushville's Jace Nelson (bottom) as Carter Niles (left) and Hudson Vetrovksy (10) look on during a Class C-2 state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Freeman's Carter Niles (22) lays the ball in off of the backboard against Gordon-Rushville's Ellis Livingston (2) during a Class C-2 state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Gordon-Rushville's Ellis Livingston (2) tries to grab a loose ball while being defended by Freeman's Hayden Jennings(14), Taylan Vetrovsky (2) and Carter Niles (right) during a Class C-2 state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Freeman's Taylan Vetrovsky (2) lays the ball in against Gordon-Rushville's Carter Anderson (right) during a Class C-2 state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Gordon-Rushville's Ellis Livingston (2) moves the ball in transition while being tracked by Freeman's Hudson Vetrovsky (left) during a Class C-2 state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Freeman's Carter Ruse (middle) lays the ball in against Gordon-Rushville's Keenan Schwarting (12) and Jace Nelson (24) during a Class C-2 state tournament game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Freeman and Gordon-Rushville face off during a Class C-2 state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Freeman and Gordon-Rushville face off during a Class C-2 state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Freeman bench players and fans react after a bucket against Gordon-Rushville during a Class C-2 state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Freeman and Gordon-Rushville face off during a Class C-2 state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
