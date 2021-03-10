Class B boys: Looking to put Beatrice 'back on the map,' the No. 6 Orangemen gut out win vs. No. 3 Mount Michael

The Beatrice boys basketball team is one of the most successful programs in state history, but trips to the state tournament have been hard to find lately.
Getting back to state for the first time since 2015 may have been Beatrice’s motivation all season, but the Orangemen aren’t stopping there.
A combination of strong defense and timely shooting led No. 6 Beatrice to a 49-39 upset over No. 3 Mount Michael in the opening round of the Class B tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“Every day we have our meetings in the summer and we always talk about how we gotta put Beatrice back on the map for basketball,” senior Devin Smith said. “These last couple years, this has been what we’ve been fighting for.”
Beatrice (17-6) certainly brought the fight to a Mount Michael (20-4) team that averaged over 64 points per game this season. While the Knights’ full-court pressure led to 12 first-half turnovers from Beatrice, the Orangemen were efficient with the shots they took.
Senior Bennett Crandall led all players with 19 points on 7-for-10 shooting, and his 10 first-half points gave Beatrice an 18-15 halftime lead. When Mount Michael briefly switched to a 1-3-1 zone, Beatrice took advantage with an 11-0 run that gave it a lead that never fell below six points.
Smith knocked down a pair of three-pointers during the run, and finished with 14 points, but Beatrice coach Clark Ribble pointed to the team’s defensive effort as the second-half spark.
Despite averaging 14.5 points per game this season, Mount Michael all-state forward Kale Brink attempted just five shots and finished with seven points as Beatrice’s double-team did its job. The Knights shot 14-for-49 (28.5%) overall and were led by eight points apiece from Airan Lopez and Bradley Bennett.
“One of our kids in the locker room said, ‘Tucker (Timmerman) and Bennett, you did a great job on Brink; we’ve never seen him defended like that before,’” Ribble said. “For our kids to recognize that is really awesome.”
A berth in the state semifinals seemed like a longshot when Beatrice lost to Nebraska City in subdistricts, but that experience has galvanized the Orangemen. Now, they’ll just have to wait until Friday to take on No. 7 Waverly, an opponent that Beatrice defeated 57-33 on Feb. 19.
“We know they’re tough, they just beat Skutt, so we’ve got a lot of work ahead of us the next couple days to get ready to play them on Friday,” Beatrice senior Kaden Glynn said.