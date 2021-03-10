Class B boys: Looking to put Beatrice 'back on the map,' the No. 6 Orangemen gut out win vs. No. 3 Mount Michael

The Beatrice boys basketball team is one of the most successful programs in state history, but trips to the state tournament have been hard to find lately.

Getting back to state for the first time since 2015 may have been Beatrice’s motivation all season, but the Orangemen aren’t stopping there.

A combination of strong defense and timely shooting led No. 6 Beatrice to a 49-39 upset over No. 3 Mount Michael in the opening round of the Class B tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“Every day we have our meetings in the summer and we always talk about how we gotta put Beatrice back on the map for basketball,” senior Devin Smith said. “These last couple years, this has been what we’ve been fighting for.”

Beatrice (17-6) certainly brought the fight to a Mount Michael (20-4) team that averaged over 64 points per game this season. While the Knights’ full-court pressure led to 12 first-half turnovers from Beatrice, the Orangemen were efficient with the shots they took.

Senior Bennett Crandall led all players with 19 points on 7-for-10 shooting, and his 10 first-half points gave Beatrice an 18-15 halftime lead. When Mount Michael briefly switched to a 1-3-1 zone, Beatrice took advantage with an 11-0 run that gave it a lead that never fell below six points.