Class B boys: Gordon, Skar pair to help top-rated SkyHawks top No. 7 Norris

Omaha Skutt counted on a productive inside-outside game to earn a 66-58 victory over Norris in the first round of the Class B state basketball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

All-state guard Tyson Gordon had 18 points and center Luke Skar added 16 for top-rated the SkyHawks, now 24-0. Gordon, who led the Skutt football team to an undefeated state title, is the catalyst for the SkyHawk basketball team, too.

Skutt used a 17-10 third quarter to break the game open and force Norris to take chances. Skar had six points in the period and Gordon and Charlie Fletcher had four apiece.

The SkyHawks built a 53-48 lead before Izaiah Pankoke-Johnson scored, Trey Deveaux after a Skutt turnover and Connor Price hit a pair of free throws to cut it to 58-49.

