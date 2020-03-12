Class B boys: Gordon, Skar help top-rated SkyHawks top No. 7 Norris; No. 4 Mt. Michael stifles No. 3 Wahoo

Omaha Skutt counted on a productive inside-outside game to earn a 66-58 victory over Norris in the first round of the Class B state basketball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

All-state guard Tyson Gordon had 18 points and center Luke Skar added 16 for top-rated the SkyHawks, now 24-0. Gordon, who led the Skutt football team to an undefeated state title, is the catalyst for the SkyHawk basketball team, too.

Skutt used a 17-10 third quarter to break the game open and force Norris to take chances. Skar had six points in the period and Gordon and Charlie Fletcher had four apiece.

Mt. Michael 76, Wahoo 50: No. 4 Mt. Michael clamped down on defense in the second quarter to take control in its state tournament opener.

The fourth-rated Knights advanced to Friday's 2 p.m. semifinal against Omaha Skutt with a 76-50 victory over No. 3 Wahoo at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Mt. Michael went on a 13-0 run in the closing minute of the first quarter and on until halftime to take a 30-17 lead. Wahoo missed all 11 shots from the field in the second period and committed seven turnovers.

Check back later for updates to this story