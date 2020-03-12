Class B boys: Gordon, Skar help top-rated SkyHawks top No. 7 Norris; No. 4 Mt. Michael stifles No. 3 Wahoo

Omaha Skutt Catholic's Tyson Gordon (10) weaves his way to the basket through Norris' Connor Price (32) and C.J. Hood (2) during a Class B boys state tournament first-round game Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Omaha Skutt counted on a productive inside-outside game to earn a 66-58 victory over Norris in the first round of the Class B state basketball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
All-state guard Tyson Gordon had 18 points and center Luke Skar added 16 for top-rated the SkyHawks, now 24-0. Gordon, who led the Skutt football team to an undefeated state title, is the catalyst for the SkyHawk basketball team, too.
Skutt used a 17-10 third quarter to break the game open and force Norris to take chances. Skar had six points in the period and Gordon and Charlie Fletcher had four apiece.
Mt. Michael 76, Wahoo 50: No. 4 Mt. Michael clamped down on defense in the second quarter to take control in its state tournament opener.
The fourth-rated Knights advanced to Friday's 2 p.m. semifinal against Omaha Skutt with a 76-50 victory over No. 3 Wahoo at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Mt. Michael went on a 13-0 run in the closing minute of the first quarter and on until halftime to take a 30-17 lead. Wahoo missed all 11 shots from the field in the second period and committed seven turnovers.
Check back later for updates to this story
Norris' Aidan Oerter (5) steals a pass intended for Omaha Skutt's William McMeen (12) during a Class B boys state tournament first-round game on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Omaha Skutt's Charles Fletcher (24) goes up for a shot over Norris's Dane Small (13) during a Class B boys state tournament first-round game on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Omaha Skutt's Andrew Merfeld (2) puts up a shot over Norris's Cade Rice (15) during a Class B boys state tournament first-round game on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Omaha Skutt's Charles Fletcher (24) goes for a layup against Norris's C.J. Hood (2) during a Class B boys state tournament first-round game on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Norris's Connor Price (32) tries for a shot from under the defense of the Omaha Skutt's Luke Skar (50) during a Class B boys state tournament first-round game on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Norris' Aidan Oerter (5) puts up a shot over Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon (10) during a Class B boys state tournament first-round game on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Norris' Treynell Deveaux (0) puts up a shot over Omaha Skutt Catholic's Charles Fletcher (24) during a Class B boys state tournament first-round game on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Omaha Skutt's William McMeen (12) applies pressure to Norris's Izaiah Pankoke-Johnson (10) during a Class B boys state tournament first-round game on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Omaha Skutt's Luke Skar (50) puts up a shot over Norris's Connor Price (32) during a Class B boys state tournament first-round game on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Tyson Gordon (10) weaves his way to the basket through Norris's Connor Price (32) and Jack Oelke (3) during a Class B boys state tournament first-round game on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Omaha Skutt head coach Kyle Jurgens (right) watches game action during a Class B boys state tournament first-round game against Norris on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Norris' Izaiah Pankoke-Johnson (10) touches elbows with Omaha Skutt Catholic players after a Class B boys state tournament first-round game on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Norris fans, including Gracie Kircher (center), cheer for the team during a Class B boys state tournament quarterfinal game on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Norris head coach Matt Shelsta (center) gives instructions to the team during a Class B boys state tournament first-round game against Omaha Skutt Catholic on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Tyson Gordon (10) weaves his way to the basket through Norris' Connor Price (32) and C.J. Hood (2) during a Class B boys state tournament first-round game Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Andrew Merfeld (2) shoots a three-point shot in front of an empty student section during a Class B boys state tournament quarterfinal game against Norris on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Norris' Jack Oelke (3) goes up for a shot under the defense of Omaha Skutt Catholic's Elijah Carbullido (44) during a Class B boys state tournament first-round game on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Norris and Omaha Skutt warm up in a mostly-empty Pinnacle Bank Arena before a Class B boys state tournament first-round game on Thursday.
Norris and Omaha Skutt teams warm up in a mostly-empty Pinnacle Bank Arena before a Class B boys state tournament first-round game on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Wahoo's Gerardo Chavez Madrid (2) puts up a layup past the defense of Mount Michael's Joseph Chouinard (25) during a Class B boys state tournament first-round game on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Mount Michael's Kyle Pelan (32) puts up a layup past the defense of Wahoo's Braden Harris (11)during a Class B boys state tournament first-round game on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Wahoo head coach Kevin Scheef watch game action against Mount Michael during a Class B boys state tournament quarterfinal game on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Mount Michael's Kyle Pelan (32) puts up a layup over Wahoo's Triston Keeney (3) during a Class B boys state tournament first-round game on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Mount Michael's Bradley Bennett (33) puts up a layup past Wahoo's Braden Harris (11) during a Class B boys state tournament first-round game on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Mount Michael's Airan Lopez (24) shoot over Wahoo's Braden Harris (11) during a Class B boys state tournament first-round game on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Wahoo's Braden Harris (bottom) stretches for a loose ball against Mount Michael's Bradley Bennett (33) as teammate Trey Scheef (13) and Mount Michael's Kaleb Brink (40) wait to assist during a Class B boys state tournament first-round game on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Wahoo's Thomas Waido (24) puts up a shot over Mount Michael's Gregory Gonzalez (0) during a Class B boys state tournament first-round game on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Mount Michael head coach Derrik Spooner talks to the team during a timeout during a Class B boys state tournament first-round game against Wahoo on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Wahoo's Trey Scheef (13) goes for a layup past the defense of Mount Michael's Kyle Pelan (32) during a Class B boys state tournament first-round game on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Wahoo's Trevor Kasischke (23) puts up a shot from under Mount Michael's Kyle Pelan (32) during a Class B boys state tournament first-round game on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Wahoo's Triston Keeney (3) puts up a shot past Mount Michael's Kaleb Brink (40) during a Class B boys state tournament first-round game on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
