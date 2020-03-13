Class B boys: Omaha Skutt looking to complete two-sport undefeated streak in Saturday's final

It wasn’t a perfect performance from Tyson Gordon, but it was enough to keep Omaha Skutt’s pursuit for perfection alive.
The 6-foot-3 all-state senior guard scored 28 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, to lead the top-rated SkyHawks to a 59-55 win over No. 4 Mount Michael in a Class B boys state basketball tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The victory lifts the 25-0 SkyHawks into the championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday with a chance to make history. Skutt went 13-0 last fall for its second straight undefeated Class B state football title.
A state basketball crown by Skutt would make it the first Class B school to go undefeated in both football and boys basketball in the same school year since the current high school football playoff system was established in 1975.
“This means everything to me and to the Skutt community,” said Gordon, a North Dakota State football recruit who was a Super-State quarterback/safety for the SkyHawks. “Going back-to-back in football was special, but I haven’t won one in basketball yet. Finishing undefeated in basketball would mean the world to the senior class.”
Gordon went 9-of-22 from the field and just 2-of-9 from beyond the three-point arc. But he found the range when it mattered most in the fourth quarter.
You have free articles remaining.
He hit a three-pointer to give Skutt a seven-point lead with 6:38 left, then completed a three-point play for a 49-42 edge with 2:29 left in the game. Gordon hit 5-of-7 free throws in the final period to keep the Knights (22-6) at bay to finish 8-of-10 at the line.
“I didn’t shoot the ball very well today, but I knew I had to be aggressive,” Gordon said. “I missed a lot of shots, but that didn’t change anything. Coach (Kyle Jurgens) told me to stay aggressive and keep taking the ball to the hole.”
The boys state basketball tournament moves on to the semifinals. Here's your one-stop resource for navigating the brackets through Saturday.
The Knights got as close as four points on four occasions in the final 2:05, the last time on a three-pointer in the closing seconds by 5-7 junior guard Airan Lopez, who had 10 of his team-high 16 points in the fourth quarter.
Skutt junior guard Charlie Fletcher had six of his 11 points in the fourth quarter, hitting all four of his free-throw attempts in the final period.
“We knew this was going to be a 32-minute battle and that we’d have to play well the whole time,” said Skutt coach Kyle Jurgens, whose team beat Mount Michael 52-32 in the season-opener. “Everytime we tried to stretch the lead, they’d answer. It’s never easy when you come down here, and ultimately you don’t care how it gets done, you just find a way to win.”
The Knights used a 14-4 run to erase an early 9-2 deficit, going up 16-13 on a basket inside by Greg Gonzalez. Skutt took the lead for good, 18-16, on a basket inside from Elijah Carbullido to open the second quarter.
“They’re (Skutt) undefeated for a reason and they’ve got a pretty special team,” Knights coach Derrik Spooner said. “Our guys battled so freaking hard, it was really impressive to watch them. We answered big shots and had some guys step up.”