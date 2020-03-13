Class B boys: Omaha Skutt looking to complete two-sport undefeated streak in Saturday's final

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

He hit a three-pointer to give Skutt a seven-point lead with 6:38 left, then completed a three-point play for a 49-42 edge with 2:29 left in the game. Gordon hit 5-of-7 free throws in the final period to keep the Knights (22-6) at bay to finish 8-of-10 at the line.

“I didn’t shoot the ball very well today, but I knew I had to be aggressive,” Gordon said. “I missed a lot of shots, but that didn’t change anything. Coach (Kyle Jurgens) told me to stay aggressive and keep taking the ball to the hole.”

The Knights got as close as four points on four occasions in the final 2:05, the last time on a three-pointer in the closing seconds by 5-7 junior guard Airan Lopez, who had 10 of his team-high 16 points in the fourth quarter.

Skutt junior guard Charlie Fletcher had six of his 11 points in the fourth quarter, hitting all four of his free-throw attempts in the final period.

“We knew this was going to be a 32-minute battle and that we’d have to play well the whole time,” said Skutt coach Kyle Jurgens, whose team beat Mount Michael 52-32 in the season-opener. “Everytime we tried to stretch the lead, they’d answer. It’s never easy when you come down here, and ultimately you don’t care how it gets done, you just find a way to win.”