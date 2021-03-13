Class B boys: Glynn's buzzer-beating three in regulation ignites Beatrice's unique journey to state crown

Elkhorn’s 1-3-1 zone defense is one of the toughest in the state, and it’s what got the Antlers into the Class B championship.
So, when the Antlers surprisingly switched to man-to-man with 20 seconds left in regulation, it caught everyone off guard. That is, everyone except Kaden Glynn.
The Beatrice senior drained a buzzer-beating three-pointer that sent the Class B state final into an overtime period that No. 6 Beatrice dominated. The Orangemen held off No. 4 Elkhorn’s last-second comeback effort as Beatrice’s 36-34 win Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena secured the school’s first state title since 2008.
"We all thought they were going to go zone," Beatrice coach Clark Ribble said. "They came out in man, like, 'What the hell? That’s not good because we drew up the set for zone.'”
When Glynn drained the triple right in front of his bench, the celebration only lasted for about 10 seconds. After all, the Orangemen still had work to do.
"My main concern was just getting a shot off in time," Glynn said. "It felt good off my hands, and initially I was in shock, but then I was like, 'We got to win overtime, we got to regroup quick.'”
Apart from some missed free throws, Beatrice (19-6) dominated overtime as it held Elkhorn (19-8) to 1-for-7 shooting when it mattered most. Senior Bennett Crandall had a big steal and score in the extra session that helped him finish with 10 points, while fellow senior Devin Smith made a trio of three-pointers and led all players with 11 points.
For a group of five seniors who had dreamed of putting Beatrice back on the map as state champions, the final horn signaled that all their hard work had been worth it.
“Growing up we always played in my driveway, joking around and beating up on each other a little bit, and I guess it paid off,” Crandall said.
“For us group of boys, it’s a dream come true,” Smith added. “It’s hard to put into words what we’re feeling. It’s still unreal and I’m sure tomorrow it’ll really hit.”
Beatrice’s triumphant moment might have never happened if not for the Orangemen’s stellar response to a loss to Nebraska City in subdistricts. Ribble said that moment motivated the Orangemen to renew their efforts, starting with a win over Aurora in the district finals.
Hard-fought wins over No. 3 Mount Michael and No. 7 Waverly followed, and when Beatrice had to respond to a 15-3 Elkhorn run to end the first half, it never panicked. Gannon Gragert led Elkhorn with 10 points, but the Orangemen managed to limit Drew Christo and Dane Petersen to 13 combined points.
“I thought they did a good job of taking away the lane and making it really hard on us for Drew and Dane to get going,” Elkhorn coach Benji Hoegh said. “I love how we battled, and I love how we fought, but we just didn’t make enough plays.”
When Ribble came to Beatrice three seasons ago, the Orangemen won six games during his first year in charge. Last season, they narrowly managed a winning record.
And now they’re state champions.
“In three years, we’ve built a lot of strong relationships and developed a lot of trust, and I think that’s what helped us win the game,” Ribble said.