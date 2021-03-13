Class B boys: Glynn's buzzer-beating three in regulation ignites Beatrice's unique journey to state crown

Elkhorn’s 1-3-1 zone defense is one of the toughest in the state, and it’s what got the Antlers into the Class B championship.

So, when the Antlers surprisingly switched to man-to-man with 20 seconds left in regulation, it caught everyone off guard. That is, everyone except Kaden Glynn.

The Beatrice senior drained a buzzer-beating three-pointer that sent the Class B state final into an overtime period that No. 6 Beatrice dominated. The Orangemen held off No. 4 Elkhorn’s last-second comeback effort as Beatrice’s 36-34 win Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena secured the school’s first state title since 2008.

"We all thought they were going to go zone," Beatrice coach Clark Ribble said. "They came out in man, like, 'What the hell? That’s not good because we drew up the set for zone.'”

When Glynn drained the triple right in front of his bench, the celebration only lasted for about 10 seconds. After all, the Orangemen still had work to do.

"My main concern was just getting a shot off in time," Glynn said. "It felt good off my hands, and initially I was in shock, but then I was like, 'We got to win overtime, we got to regroup quick.'”