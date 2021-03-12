Class B boys: Energized by previous losses, No. 4 Antlers hound No. 2 Titans to reach state final

Norris beat Elkhorn in the season-opener in football last August and was 2-0 against the Antlers during the basketball regular season.
That was more than enough motivation for Elkhorn Super-State football player Drew Christo on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Christo was part of a 1-3-1 zone defense that limited Norris to just one made field goal in the first 22 minutes, 57 seconds. The 6-foot-5 Nebraska baseball recruit did his part offensively as well, scoring 15 points to help the No. 4 Antlers claim a 49-33 triumph over No. 2 Norris in an all-Eastern Midlands Conference semifinal in the Class B boys basketball tournament.
Norris also has a Husker baseball prospect in C.J. Hood, whom Christo described as "a good friend, there’s a little banter going back and forth," he said.
"It’s all good, friendly competition, but there was definitely a greater want to beat them, for sure."
Elkhorn (19-7), the Class B state football champion last fall, advances to the Class B title game at 2 p.m. Saturday against either No. 6 Beatrice or No. 7 Waverly.
The Antlers defense allowed Norris (19-3) only two shot attempts in the first quarter while forcing seven turnovers in building a 10-2 lead after eight minutes. The Titans then went 1-of- 9 from the field in the second quarter, finally making their first basket of the game on a baseline shot from Trey Deveaux with 3:45 left in the half.
A Gannon Gragert three-pointer from 25 feet out at the top of the key in the final seconds of the half gave Elkhorn a 22-4 lead at intermission.
"You would’ve never predicted that (the 22-4 halftime lead), but our energy was really good," Elkhorn coach Benji Hoegh said. "We were active with active hands and we rebounded so well. We got post touches on offense to Dane (Petersen) and Drew (Christo), and we really felt like the first two times we played them, they dominated us inside."
Norris’ next field goal didn’t come until the 1:03 mark of the third quarter, an offensive rebound and basket by Deveaux, a 6-6 senior all-stater who finished with 13 points.
By that time, Norris was 2-of-18 from the field and Elkhorn had built a 34-13 cushion, thanks to eight third-quarter points from Petersen, a 6-4 senior who netted 14 points.
"When you only make one field goal in 22 minutes, you’re not going to win,” said Norris coach Jimmy Motz. "That’s what it came down to.
"We knew coming in that we were going to get their best shot. I thought they played with more bounce than they played with recently and their length and athleticism obviously gave us trouble."
This was Motz’s first season at Norris, and he was the third coach in four seasons for the five senior starters. He was proud of what the group accomplished, especially considering the COVID-19 pandemic and dealing with a three-week delay to the season starting because of Lancaster County health restrictions that paused high school sports in November and early December.
"These guys made it (coaching basketball) fun for me again," said Motz, who coached at Columbus before taking the Norris job last spring. "The last couple years were not fun for me at times, and these guys made me want to continue to do this."