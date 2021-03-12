Class B boys: Energized by previous losses, No. 4 Antlers hound No. 2 Titans to reach state final

A Gannon Gragert three-pointer from 25 feet out at the top of the key in the final seconds of the half gave Elkhorn a 22-4 lead at intermission.

"You would’ve never predicted that (the 22-4 halftime lead), but our energy was really good," Elkhorn coach Benji Hoegh said. "We were active with active hands and we rebounded so well. We got post touches on offense to Dane (Petersen) and Drew (Christo), and we really felt like the first two times we played them, they dominated us inside."

Norris’ next field goal didn’t come until the 1:03 mark of the third quarter, an offensive rebound and basket by Deveaux, a 6-6 senior all-stater who finished with 13 points.

By that time, Norris was 2-of-18 from the field and Elkhorn had built a 34-13 cushion, thanks to eight third-quarter points from Petersen, a 6-4 senior who netted 14 points.

"When you only make one field goal in 22 minutes, you’re not going to win,” said Norris coach Jimmy Motz. "That’s what it came down to.

"We knew coming in that we were going to get their best shot. I thought they played with more bounce than they played with recently and their length and athleticism obviously gave us trouble."