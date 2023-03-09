Crete's wrinkle worked so well, the Cardinals just kept on sticking with it.

And the payoff is a spot in the Class B state semifinals.

Crete's 1-3-1 defense forced 20 Elkhorn turnovers, and the Cardinals led for the game's 23 minutes in a 66-61 win over Elkhorn in the first round of the Class B state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Crete coach Tony Siske said the Cardinals had played about eight minutes of zone defense all season. They hoped to get two or three minutes out of their 1-3-1 to start the game and hopefully throw Elkhorn off.

But after forcing seven first-quarter turnovers Crete knew it had something cooking. By the end of the third period, Elkhorn had made just three two-point shots, on total over the second and third periods.

"I think it was probably one of our best defensive showings all season," said senior guard Jabin Gardiner, who manned the top of Crete's 1-3-1. "We were moving around, getting lots of tips, lots of runouts. It was a great defensive effort."

The victory was a reversal of Elkhorn's 48-41 win in January, and is Crete's first win at state since 2007. The team the Cardinals beat in that game? Elkhorn.

The Antlers didn't so much as attempt a two-pointer in the second quarter, instead making two threes, one of which was a banked-in 23-footer from Colin Comstock.

Ben Ehlers had 13 points for Crete. Aiden McDowell also had 13.

Comstock scored 23 for Elkhorn (18-8) Ethan Yungtum added 22 for the Antlers.

Crete will take on top-ranked Omaha Skutt Friday in the state semifinals.

