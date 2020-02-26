You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Class B boys basketball district final pairings
View Comments

Class B boys basketball district final pairings

{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday's games

B-1: Aurora at Omaha Skutt, 3 p.m.

B-2: Crete at Hastings, 2 p.m.

B-3: Waverly at Scottsbluff, 2 p.m. MT

B-4: Platteview at Wahoo, 4 p.m.

B-5: Lexington at Alliance, 4 p.m. MT

B-6: Northwest at Mount Michael Benedictine, 3 p.m.

B-7: Beatrice at Omaha Roncalli, 1 p.m.

B-8: Bennington at Norris, TBA

High school boys basketball logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News