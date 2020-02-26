Class B boys basketball district final pairings

Saturday's games
B-1: Aurora at Omaha Skutt, 3 p.m.
B-2: Crete at Hastings, 2 p.m.
B-3: Waverly at Scottsbluff, 2 p.m. MT
B-4: Platteview at Wahoo, 4 p.m.
B-5: Lexington at Alliance, 4 p.m. MT
B-6: Northwest at Mount Michael Benedictine, 3 p.m.
B-7: Beatrice at Omaha Roncalli, 1 p.m.
B-8: Bennington at Norris, TBA
