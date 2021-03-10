Class B boys: Andrew Heffelfinger missed 2 key free throws. Then he delivered a dramatic game-winner for Waverly

Andrew Heffelfinger thought he blew his big opportunity.

The Waverly senior needed to just make one of his two free-throw attempts to tie the game with 20 seconds left, but both attempts rattled out. As he walked to the bench, Heffelfinger hung his head.

However, his teammates encouraged him, telling the Vikings’ leading scorer he’d get another chance.

When that chance came, Heffelfinger didn't miss it. His game-winning floater with :2.9 left secured No. 7 Waverly’s 41-40 win over No. 1 Omaha Skutt in the opening round of the Class B state tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

And he didn’t even see the ball go in the basket.

“I didn’t really see it go in at first because I was on the ground, but I looked up and saw the crowd going crazy, I got up and couldn’t believe it,” Heffelfinger said.

Despite the triumphant finish, Waverly’s first state tournament win since 1995 started on a sour note. Starting junior forward Drew Miller injured his knee less than a minute into the game and missed the remainder of the contest, forcing Waverly (16-6) to turn to the bench for a spark.