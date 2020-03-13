Class A: Sallis and Millard North crank it up in the third quarter to reach first state final

It started with a bucket by Hunter Sallis. It included some drives to the basket by Jadin Johnson and some back-to-back dagger threes.
With one flip of the switch, No. 2 Millard North clinched a spot in its first Class A state championship game with an 80-59 victory against No. 5 Omaha South in the boys state tournament semifinals Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Mustangs were a tad sluggish in the first half and trailed 32-29 after 16 minutes. And then, in the third quarter, Millard North (24-3) showed why it entered state as the team to beat.
Fueled by Sallis, one of the top junior prospects in the country, the Mustangs opened the second half on a 12-4 run. Senior Noah Erickson came off the bench and hit a three, and on the next possession, Sallis drained one from the wing. The third-quarter run ballooned to 25-6.
It started with defense.
After the Packers found success going to the basket in the first half, the Mustang coaches discussed going to a zone defense to begin the third quarter. But they pulled the plug on it before the third quarter even began.
"We talked about 2-3 zone at halftime because we worked on it and they were beating us to the bucket, but we got out to the bench and said 'That's not us,'" Millard North coach Tim Cannon said. "We play man, we pressure, so we went man and we pressured.
"We just played a lot better in transition."
Sallis scored seven points in the first quarter and none in the second before ripping off 12 in the third quarter and 24 for the game.
"He was getting to the rim … the big three might have been the one that maybe it's the first time (Omaha South is) thinking they're getting too far behind," Cannon said. "He was excellent."
Sallis, however, left the game late in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury. Cannon said it's a mild sprain, but that shouldn't stop him from playing against Bellevue West on Saturday.
"Physically, he's so skinny, people don't know how tough he is," Cannon said of the 6-foot-4 junior. "He is really, really mentally tough, and when he looks quiet out on the floor, which is is a lot of times, he's just kind of focused and he's looking for a way to take over."
Junior Saint Thomas also had a big hand in the third-quarter spurt and finished with 19 points. Nebraska prospect Jason Green added 12 points.
Millard North jumped to an early 18-10 lead, but a timeout did the trick for the Packers, who closed the half on a 22-11 run.
Jadriane Saunders scored 12 points in the first half, and South got a spark from 6-foot senior guard John Forget, who scored nine points in the first 16 minutes.
Omaha South (20-6) was seeking to return to the Class A final after winning a state title a year ago.
Saunders finished with 16 points.
Millard North vs. Omaha South, 3.13
