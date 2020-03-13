Class A: Sallis and Millard North crank it up in the third quarter to reach first state final

It started with a bucket by Hunter Sallis. It included some drives to the basket by Jadin Johnson and some back-to-back dagger threes.

With one flip of the switch, No. 2 Millard North clinched a spot in its first Class A state championship game with an 80-59 victory against No. 5 Omaha South in the boys state tournament semifinals Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Mustangs were a tad sluggish in the first half and trailed 32-29 after 16 minutes. And then, in the third quarter, Millard North (24-3) showed why it entered state as the team to beat.

Fueled by Sallis, one of the top junior prospects in the country, the Mustangs opened the second half on a 12-4 run. Senior Noah Erickson came off the bench and hit a three, and on the next possession, Sallis drained one from the wing. The third-quarter run ballooned to 25-6.

It started with defense.

After the Packers found success going to the basket in the first half, the Mustang coaches discussed going to a zone defense to begin the third quarter. But they pulled the plug on it before the third quarter even began.