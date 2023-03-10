Derek Rollins' putback with 15 seconds left was the difference as Millard North edged Gretna 54-52 Friday night in the Class A state semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Rollins, who missed his first seven shots of the game, went 3-for-3 in a tense fourth quarter.

Gretna, which fell behind midway through the first quarter, was never able to get the lead back. The Dragons (20-5) tied the game at 44 with 5:31 left, and again at 52 with 52 seconds to go on Alex Wilcoxson's bucket.

Jeff Rozelle had 21 points, nine rebounds, and three blocked shots for Gretna, including a stuff of Millard North's Camden Monie late in the game that eventually led to Rollins' putback.

Millard North will take on Bellevue West in Saturday's state title game.

Check back for updates to this story.

Photos: Semifinals Friday at the boys state basketball tournament Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10 Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10 Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10 Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10 Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10 Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10 Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10 Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10 Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10 Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10 Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10 Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10 Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10 Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10 Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10 Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10 Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10 Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10 Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10 Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10 Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10 Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10 Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10 Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10 Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10 Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10 Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10 Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10 Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10 Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10 Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10 Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10 Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10 Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10 Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10 Platteview vs York, 3.10 Platteview vs York, 3.10 Platteview vs York, 3.10 Platteview vs York, 3.10 Platteview vs York, 3.10 Platteview vs York, 3.10 Platteview vs York, 3.10 Platteview vs York, 3.10 Platteview vs York, 3.10 Platteview vs York, 3.10 Platteview vs York, 3.10 Platteview vs York, 3.10