Derek Rollins missed his first seven shots Friday night.

But, boy, did he convert when it mattered.

Millard North's 6-foot-4 sophomore gathered a blocked shot and laid it in with 15 seconds left to lift the Mustangs to a 54-52 victory over Gretna in the Class A state semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

"That was a tough basket," Rollins said. "Three people on me, but I knew it was a big bucket to get, so I just put my mind to it and went up strong.

"Luckily it went in."

Rollins' basket was the capper on a tense fourth quarter that never saw the Mustangs lose the lead. Gretna, trailing since late in the first quarter, tied the game at 44 with 5:31 left on Jeff Rozelle's and-one, and again at 52 on Alex Wilcoxson's bucket with 52 seconds left.

The Dragons (20-5) nearly tied it again after the Rollins putback. With the clock winding down, Landon Pokorski was fouled just before he put up a runner that banked off the glass and in. The foul was called on the floor and the shot was waved off, leaving Gretna 6.8 seconds to get one more hoop.

The Dragons couldn't do it, with Wilcoxson missing three tough looks under the basket before the buzzer sounded.

"We finished very hard," Rollins said. "It's a good Gretna team, well-coached, good players. But I think we played a little bit harder and got us a win."

Rollins finished with a team-high 14 points, hitting six of his final nine attempts after the 0-for-7 start. He also grabbed nine rebounds.

"I know my team counts on me a lot, so if I didn't get going it would have been a very bad game for us," said Rollins, who averages 14.9 points per game. "So I had to lock in, just play a little bit harder, and they started falling."

Now the two-time defending champions will play in their fourth straight title game against Bellevue West on Saturday.

"It means a lot, because a lot of good players have come through the program and hopefully we can finish a three-peat," Rollins said.

Neal Mosser scored 12 points on 4-for-4 shooting for Millard North (23-4). Jacob Martin added 10.

Jeff Rozelle powered Gretna with 21 points on 9-for-12 shooting, nine rebounds, and three blocked shots. His final block, of Millard North's Camden Monie fell into the hands of Rollins for the winning putback.

