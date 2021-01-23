Class A No. 5 Pius X flexes above the rim in commanding win over Norfolk

A 30-point lead already in place, the Lincoln Pius X boys basketball team turned the third quarter into dunk practice.
Junior Brady Christiansen was the first to rise above the Norfolk defense for a slam, then junior Sam Hastreiter added a dunk of his own. Senior Blake Daberkow added an exclamation mark with one final jam.
The trio of dunks was part of a dominant 39-for-67 (58%) shooting performance from Class A No. 5 Thunderbolts, who never trailed in a 91-56 Heartland Athletic Conference win over Norfolk on Saturday at Bishop Flavin Gym.
And as for which of the three Thunderbolts had the best dunk?
“I hate to say it, but maybe mine,” said Christiansen, laughing. “We all had good dunks.”
The key to Pius X’s (9-1) early success was a ball-hawking defense that caused eight first-half turnovers, leading to a swift transition offense that capitalized on those opportunities.
Senior Sam Hoiberg scored 10 of his team-high 17 points in the first quarter, and Pius X continued to score at will in the second quarter as Norfolk attempted a zone defense for a short period.
With no player on Norfolk’s roster taller than 6-foot-3, Christiansen and Hastreiter, both 6-6, were able to swing easy passes into the paint, and Pius X took a 49-21 lead into halftime.
“We were able to control the boards pretty well and make some passes over the top of the zone,” Pius X coach Brian Spicka said. “If they overshifted, we were able to skip the ball pretty well and find some openings to get that next pass in.”
In addition to its defensive troubles, Norfolk (4-10) couldn’t find a scorer to accompany senior Kallan Herman until the fourth quarter. Herman made 10 of Norfolk’s 22 field goals and led the Panthers with 26 points, while senior Daydon Taylor scored 10 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter. No other Panther finished with more than four points.
“We knew we weren’t going to be able to stop Herman, so we just tried to contain him, and I thought we did a really good job on his other teammates,” Spicka said.
Pius X’s steady offensive output continued into the fourth quarter as the Thunderbolts secured their highest-scoring game of the season. Christiansen had 14 points, Charlie Hoiberg added 13 and Hastreiter finished with nine as 11 different Thunderbolts scored in the win.
With much of Pius X’s scoring coming in the paint, the Thunderbolts’ dominant 32-for-43 (74.4%) performance on two-point shots propelled them to a comfortable victory.
“The space that we’ve been able to create and the amount of guys we have that can shoot it and drive it (is a strength), and our players are really starting to get in a flow to understand who’s open and where they’re open,” Spicka said.