Class A No. 5 Pius X flexes above the rim in commanding win over Norfolk

“We were able to control the boards pretty well and make some passes over the top of the zone,” Pius X coach Brian Spicka said. “If they overshifted, we were able to skip the ball pretty well and find some openings to get that next pass in.”

In addition to its defensive troubles, Norfolk (4-10) couldn’t find a scorer to accompany senior Kallan Herman until the fourth quarter. Herman made 10 of Norfolk’s 22 field goals and led the Panthers with 26 points, while senior Daydon Taylor scored 10 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter. No other Panther finished with more than four points.

“We knew we weren’t going to be able to stop Herman, so we just tried to contain him, and I thought we did a really good job on his other teammates,” Spicka said.

Pius X’s steady offensive output continued into the fourth quarter as the Thunderbolts secured their highest-scoring game of the season. Christiansen had 14 points, Charlie Hoiberg added 13 and Hastreiter finished with nine as 11 different Thunderbolts scored in the win.

With much of Pius X’s scoring coming in the paint, the Thunderbolts’ dominant 32-for-43 (74.4%) performance on two-point shots propelled them to a comfortable victory.