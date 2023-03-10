Chris Basnett and Colton Stone are back with the latest episode of the Prep Extra Podcast to recap the girls state basketball tournament and look ahead to the boys action.
If Bellevue West is feeling any pressure in trying to finish off the first undefeated season in Class A basketball in 11 years, the Thunderbirds have yet to show it.
In control from the start Friday, Bellevue West improved to 28-0 with a 74-41 shellacking of Omaha Westside in the Class A state semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Bellevue West is bidding to be the first undefeated Class A champion since 2012 (Omaha Central), the second since 1989, and just the third since 1960.
"We’ve thought they’ve played like the best team over the course of the year. But it’s a snapshot — the state tournament is just that," Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard said. "It’s a four-day deal, and just beating somebody once, in high school basketball, in 32 minutes, is not that difficult of a thing to do if somebody’s a little bit better than you are, or even significantly better.
"So it’s hard to stay that locked in for this long, and hopefully we can stay locked in for one more"
The Thunderbirds, ranked 19th nationally by MaxPreps, hardly had to sweat against a Westside program that many thought could challenge Bellevue West more than any other team in Lincoln.
That came from a matchup less than a month ago in which the Warriors (19-8) pushed the T-Birds to overtime in an 80-78 loss. It was the only time this season a team played Bellevue West within single digits.
Friday, the Thunderbirds led by double figures less than five minutes into the game. It was 19-4 after one quarter, and Bellevue West opened the third period by hitting eight of its first nine shots, rebounding the only miss, and scoring on that, too.
That made the score 47-19.
"They’ve been the best team all year long and we were hoping maybe we could have 32 minutes of being the best team," Westside coach Jim Simons said. "But they’re awfully good and credit to them."
Bellevue West shot 51% from the floor and held Westside to 32%. Eleven Thunderbirds found the scoring column, led by Josiah Dotzler's 21 points. Jaden Jackson finished with 13.
Now comes a date with destiny — a 6:15 p.m. meeting Saturday with Millard North. The teams have met in the last three state title games, with the Mustangs winning the last two.
"I think (Friday's win) showed they're very hungry, they're not satisfied, and they've bought into the defensive end," Woodard said. "And if they play like that, we're a very difficult team to beat."
