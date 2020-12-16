Class A Lincoln schools' delayed season-openers feature three intra-city games Friday

No. 7 Lincoln North Star at No. 6 Lincoln Pius X, 7:30 p.m.: On paper, these are the top two teams in the Heartland Athletic Conference entering the season. North Star will need a strong performance from 6-foot-8 sophomore Brennon Clemmons Jr. to counteract Pius X’s overall size advantage.

No. 10 Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Southwest, 7:30 p.m.: Southeast has all-city senior Ajantae Hogan back, but the Knights also have a trio of athletic football players returning as starters in McGinness Schneider, Derek Branch and Jake Appleget. Southwest returns almost intact from a year ago, a group led by junior point guard Jared Bohrer.

Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln High, 7 p.m.: Northeast will build this year’s team around high-scoring 6-3 senior Pierce Bazil (18 points per game average last season) and 6-7 senior Connor Renard. Lincoln High had a young team a year ago around graduated all-state senior Jaxson Barber, so don’t expect a slow start from the Links.

Note: The Lincoln East at Grand Island game scheduled for Friday has been postponed to Jan. 21 because of COVID-19 issues for the Islanders. East will open at home at 7 p.m. Saturday against No. 1 Millard North.

